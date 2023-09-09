Home » Hollywood Star Megan Fox Joins Mortal Kombat 1 as Vampire Nitara
Hollywood Star Megan Fox Joins Mortal Kombat 1 as Vampire Nitara

Megan Fox Joins the Cast of Mortal Kombat 1 as Vampire Nitara

NetherRealm Studios, the developer behind the highly anticipated game Mortal Kombat 1, has recently announced that Hollywood star Megan Fox will be lending her voice to the character Nitara. This exciting news has sparked even more interest in the game, as fans eagerly await its release on September 19.

Nitara, a vampire character, made her first appearance in the Mortal Kombat franchise back in 2002 in “Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance.” Since then, she has only appeared once more in the series, in “Mortal Kombat: Armageddon” in 2006. Now, after a long hiatus, Nitara is set to make a comeback, and Fox’s involvement is sure to bring a fresh and captivating energy to the character.

To introduce Megan Fox as Nitara, NetherRealm Studios has released a video showcasing the actress talking about her experience working on the game. Fox expresses her love for the character and reveals that she relates to Nitara on a personal level. This personal connection promises to bring depth and authenticity to Nitara’s voice and performance.

In addition to Megan Fox, other Hollywood big names have also joined the cast of Mortal Kombat 1. John Cena and JK Simmons will also be providing their voices for characters in the game, adding another layer of star power that is sure to attract even more attention.

Fans of the Mortal Kombat franchise are eagerly counting down the days until the game’s release. Mortal Kombat 1 will be available on various platforms, including PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam/Epic Games Store).

While excitement for the game continues to grow, it’s important to note that the Mortal Kombat series is known for its intense and graphic depictions of violence. The developers have issued a warning about the bloodshed in the game, ensuring that players are aware of its mature content.

As the release date approaches, fans can’t help but speculate about the epic battles and jaw-dropping fatalities that await them in Mortal Kombat 1. With Megan Fox’s voice bringing life to the character Nitara and the addition of other Hollywood talents, the game is shaping up to be an unforgettable and thrilling experience for players worldwide.

