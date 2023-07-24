Home » Hollywood Writers and Actors Strike Could Boost Canadian Film and TV Industry
Technology

Hollywood Writers and Actors Strike Could Boost Canadian Film and TV Industry

by admin
Hollywood Writers and Actors Strike Could Boost Canadian Film and TV Industry

Title: Hollywood Strike Sparks Increase in Canadian Film and TV Productions

Date: July 25, 2023

Reported by: Liu Haiying, The Epoch Times (Toronto)

The ongoing strike by Hollywood writers and actors may have unintended consequences for American film and TV productions, as Canadian talent becomes increasingly sought after. With the strike threat looming into September, it is likely that more American broadcasters will turn to Canada for content.

Brad Danks, the Chief Executive of Canadian television network OutTV, has expressed that he has not seen a substantial increase in U.S. networks and streamers buying foreign content. However, he believes that behind-the-scenes exploratory talks regarding potential collaborations are taking place. Danks predicts that by August or September, American networks will start asking, “Do you have anything we want?” while acknowledging that the scale of such inquiries is not massive yet.

The advantage for Canadian actors, particularly those who are not part of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG), in auditions has been highlighted by a prominent casting director in Toronto. As long as unionized American actors remain on strike, Canadian actors have a better chance to secure coveted roles.

Anthony Q. Farrell, a Toronto-based screenwriter, has noted that the Hollywood strike has served as a boon for Canadian-produced series featuring local actors and writers. This presents a unique opportunity for Canadian talent to showcase their skills and potentially gain international recognition.

The strike by the Hollywood Writers and Actors seeks to address two main demands. Firstly, they are demanding clarity on the future role of generative artificial intelligence in the industry and how it may impact their labor and intellectual property. Secondly, the strike aims to ensure fair compensation and protection measures for real-life writers and actors in an era where AI could potentially replace them.

The possible shift towards Canadian film and TV productions is being closely monitored by industry experts as it could have a significant impact on the global entertainment landscape. While negotiations continue between the striking writers and actors and the major studios, the outcome of these discussions will undoubtedly shape the future of Hollywood and its relationship with Canadian talent.

See also  Dredge, the video game that combines fishing with Lovecraft's horror stories

It remains to be seen whether this strike will act as a catalyst for greater collaboration between the Hollywood and Canadian entertainment industries or merely serve as a temporary solution to meet the immediate demand for content. As the strike persists, the entertainment world eagerly awaits further developments.

[Responsible Editor: Wen Feng]

You may also like

Fabio Santini appointed CEO of Hevolus

speakers with spatial sound…

AI in medicine collides with race bias

PMI consultancy, the value of a digitized accountant

What was the maximum temperature reached on Earth?...

VIP code, prizes, coupons and more

Current NASA missions 2023: All details and background...

Amsterdam bans cruise ships from the city center

Hologic at the 42nd Annual Congress of the...

What to Anticipate from Samsung Unpacked 2023 in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy