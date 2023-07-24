Hollywood Writers and Actors Strike Could Boost Canadian Film and TV Industry

Title: Hollywood Strike Sparks Increase in Canadian Film and TV Productions

Date: July 25, 2023

Reported by: Liu Haiying, The Epoch Times (Toronto)

The ongoing strike by Hollywood writers and actors may have unintended consequences for American film and TV productions, as Canadian talent becomes increasingly sought after. With the strike threat looming into September, it is likely that more American broadcasters will turn to Canada for content.

Brad Danks, the Chief Executive of Canadian television network OutTV, has expressed that he has not seen a substantial increase in U.S. networks and streamers buying foreign content. However, he believes that behind-the-scenes exploratory talks regarding potential collaborations are taking place. Danks predicts that by August or September, American networks will start asking, “Do you have anything we want?” while acknowledging that the scale of such inquiries is not massive yet.

The advantage for Canadian actors, particularly those who are not part of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG), in auditions has been highlighted by a prominent casting director in Toronto. As long as unionized American actors remain on strike, Canadian actors have a better chance to secure coveted roles.

Anthony Q. Farrell, a Toronto-based screenwriter, has noted that the Hollywood strike has served as a boon for Canadian-produced series featuring local actors and writers. This presents a unique opportunity for Canadian talent to showcase their skills and potentially gain international recognition.

The strike by the Hollywood Writers and Actors seeks to address two main demands. Firstly, they are demanding clarity on the future role of generative artificial intelligence in the industry and how it may impact their labor and intellectual property. Secondly, the strike aims to ensure fair compensation and protection measures for real-life writers and actors in an era where AI could potentially replace them.

The possible shift towards Canadian film and TV productions is being closely monitored by industry experts as it could have a significant impact on the global entertainment landscape. While negotiations continue between the striking writers and actors and the major studios, the outcome of these discussions will undoubtedly shape the future of Hollywood and its relationship with Canadian talent.

It remains to be seen whether this strike will act as a catalyst for greater collaboration between the Hollywood and Canadian entertainment industries or merely serve as a temporary solution to meet the immediate demand for content. As the strike persists, the entertainment world eagerly awaits further developments.

