Hands-on workshops with experts and interesting exchange with partners and customers

Hologic, a leading medical technology company for women’s health, was represented with workshops and a booth at the 42nd annual congress of the German Society for Senology (DSG).

This year’s Senology Congress took place from July 6th to 8th, 2023 in the ICM International Congress Center Munich. The Hologic stand was very well attended and enabled intensive discussions. Under the motto “LEADING IN TOMOSYNTHESIS”, visitors were able to find out first-hand about the latest developments in breast tomosynthesis.

In addition to its booth presence, Hologic offered two hands-on workshops with renowned experts. The participants could register in advance for the limited places. The workshop of Dr. medical Bettina Wolfgarten with a focus on “Tomosynthesis and intelligent AI solutions in modern breast diagnostics” and the workshop by Dr. medical Claudia Vogel-Mina with a focus on “Shear wave elastography in daily practice – when to punch, when to check”.

dr medical Bettina Wolfgarten, specialist in radiology, founder of the Wolfgarten group practice and managing director of Forum Wolfgarten GmbH, is an expert in the field of imaging diagnostics of the breast. Under the title “How long do radiologists need to trust the AI? 1001 recordings later” Dr. medical Wolfgarten present their experiences with intelligent AI tomosynthesis. The development of DBT to 3DQuorum™ (CE 2797, EC REP Hologic BV, Da Vincilaan 5, 1930 Zaventem Belgium) was evaluated by participants at assessment stations.

dr medical Claudia Vogel-Minea heads diagnostic and interventional senology at the Rottal-Inn Kliniken and is responsible for mammography and interventional breast diagnostics. The co-author of the best practice guideline, Dr. medical Vogel-Minea presented her experiences with shear wave elastography in interactive case studies. Elastography is an efficient additional diagnostic procedure to breast sonography for assessing the dignity of focal findings.

Hologic would like to thank all visitors who made this year’s annual congress for senology a success, as well as all colleagues for the organization and teamwork.

Insights into the status of Hologic and images from the experts Dr. medical Bettina Wolfgarten and Dr. medical Find Claudia Vogel-Minea here.

About Hologic

Hologic is a leading innovative medical technology company

in the development, manufacture and sale of high-quality diagnostic and surgical products as well as medical imaging systems with a focus on gynecology. The three core business areas focus on diagnostics, imaging and gynecological surgery.

With a comprehensive collection of technology and a powerful research and development program, Hologic has been committed to improving the quality of life since its founding in 1985. To do this, Hologic uses the latest science as a basis, so that medical professionals can find the right diagnosis and therapy for patients with increasing certainty. The company’s headquarters are in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

company contact

HOLOGIC Medicor GmbH

Christine Maria Hermeling

Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 6

50170 Kerpen

+49 172 442 5713

Press contact

HBI Helga Bailey GmbH

Corinna Voss

Hermann-Weinhauser-Strasse 73

81673 München

+49 89 99 38 87 30

