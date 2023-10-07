Hololive Fan Game ‘Chrono Gear: Warden of Time’ Brings HoloCouncil Members to Life

New Hololive Fan Game “Chrono Gear: Warden of Time” in Development

An exciting new fan game based on the popular virtual idol group hololive has emerged. “Chrono Gear: Warden of Time” is currently under development by independent game developer spaceybat. The game features the HoloCouncil member “Ouro Kronii” as the protagonist and takes the form of a 2D horizontal action adventure.

In “Chrono Gear: Warden of Time,” players will control Cloni, a character with the ability to manipulate time, on a quest to retrieve the lost golden gear across various levels. The game promises a blend of classic gameplay elements seen in iconic titles like “Mega Man.”

The developer, spaceybat, recently shared a glimpse of the game’s progress on Twitter. They showcased an area called Bell Town, where players can climb a bell tower or explore an underground filled with secrets. Additionally, a special ability called Kroniephones allows players to summon legions of fans to aid them in navigating the game world.

While the gameplay footage only features Ouro Kronii, the official website reveals that all members of the hololive council, including “IRyS” from Project: Hope, will make appearances in the game.

“Chrono Gear: Warden of Time” is currently in the development and production stage. Interested players can stay updated by following the game’s development page on Itch.io or the spaceybat X platform.

