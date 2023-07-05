Home cleaning innovation starts from the floor

It’s time to update the old cleaning tools we have around the house. There are much more technological, practical and green tools and models than in the past.

So it’s time to put away mops or cleaning systems that involve bucket and stick: now everything is simpler, easier to use, and the results, among other things, are decidedly superior compared to the old traditional systems.

The old rag to wring out in the bucket is no longer the best way to ensure a clean and sanitized home. The risk of spreading dust and dirt, but also viruses and bacteria, from room to room is decidedly high. In addition, the difficulty in keeping the instrument clean between one cleaning session and another must be added.

Better to rely on technology, especially for washing floors, the final moment of all the operations that are carried out to keep the house clean and tidy: a good system for sanitizing and refreshing the floors is in fact essential for completing the work. And the best solution is definitely the floor cleaning robot.

A revolution in the way of cleaning that passes from FLOOR ONE S5 di Tineco. With a four-stage running water system, clean water arrives at the brush roll, while dirty water is sucked up and collected in a separate tank from the clean water tank. In this way the circulating water is always clean and the floors are always refreshed with running water.

The maintenance of the instrument is also easy: it cleans and dries itself after use, in this way the dispersion of microorganisms in the environment is avoided, and the brushes are always clean, without possible residues of dirt and unpleasant odours.

It also automatically adjusts water flow, suction power and roller speed when different cleaning situations occur, thanks to the iLoop Smart Sensor, which allows it to change according to spaces, floor type and cleaning to carry out. The sensor also provides useful reminders to monitor maintenance (which is simple and immediate), the cleaning of the scrubber dryer and allows the analysis of various information along the entire cleaning process, increasing – for example – the power when you are to deal with more difficult dirt or reducing it when moving in clean areas. The suction power, the speed of the roller and the water flow automatically adapt to the dirt in the various rooms of the house. You no longer need to change scrubber settings to adjust cleaning power. With the latest updates, the scrubber dryer series also has larger water tanks and a charge time of up to 35 minutes.

To find out more about how it works and to see the full range of household cleaning products, you can look Who.

