For many avid gamers, a weekend isn’t a complete weekend without a few hours of playing your favorite game. Now players are blessed, a company has launched an e-sports gaming bed in response to demand, claiming to allow players to enjoy advanced entertainment without leaving the comfort of their beds.

According to the “Daily Mail” report, the company Dreams has launched the UK’s first e-sports gaming bed, equipped with a TV, game console and LED lights. Dreams said that after their survey, they found that more than 50% of the British population use games as their main entertainment activities, and after the epidemic, they also observed a change in attitudes towards playing games, hoping to experience games in a more comfortable and fashionable way.

An e-sports gaming bed that combines aesthetics and multi-functions, has been very popular since its launch. Picture taken from Dreams

To this end, they hope to meet the needs of players and create an e-sports game bed “Drift”, which can not only meet the needs of rest, but also make the design of the bed more fashionable under the condition of increasing the size. In addition to three decorative surfaces, black faux leather, dark green piping and blue piping, the bed is equipped with transformable LED lights on three sides. At the foot of the bed is a lift-up 32-inch TV, and on each side there are game consoles, a headphone stand and a USB charging stand.

E-sports game bed integrates fashion, technology and life needs, so that video games and life can be enjoyed together. Picture taken from Dreams
The launch of “Drift” comes shortly after IKEA also stepped into the game industry, and IKEA and Republic of Gamers (ROG) launched a series of furniture for gamers, including desks, chairs and accessories from this series.

