In mid-January, Apple launched a new generation of HomePod products on the shelves, bringing the “big” HomePod back to the market. At first glance, the appearance of the new HomePod is the same as the original product, but in fact there are still some differences between the two; in addition, many people are also quite concerned that the hardware specifications of the new HomePod look smaller than the original Xiaodi’s “downgrade” also makes people wonder whether the experience of using the new HomePod is also downgraded? “Technology News” also obtained the second-generation HomePod this time, and compared it with the first-generation HomePod.

boxed

Unavoidably, let me introduce the boxed contents of the second-generation HomePod; it includes the HomePod body, manual, and a braided power cord.

It is worth noting that the biggest difference between the second-generation HomePod and the first-generation design is that the power cord of the second-generation HomePod can be pulled out directly. Storage.

▲ The first-generation HomePod (right), the second-generation HomePod (left).

Although some users used to “violently crack” to unplug the power cord of the first-generation HomePod, this approach is somewhat risky. For the sake of your own wallet, if you really want to unplug the HomePod power cord, you can consider buying it directly. Second-generation HomePod.

This time, the outer box seal of the second-generation HomePod has also been replaced with the same paper seal as the iPhone.

How is it different from the first generation?

When Apple launched the second-generation HomePod, many users thought that the design hadn’t changed at all, but is that really the case?

Exterior

In fact, there are two differences in the appearance design. One is that the power cord of the second-generation HomePod can be removed directly, while the original design of the first-generation HomePod cannot be directly removed. Furthermore, the touch surface design on the top of the first-generation HomePod is more prominent, while the touch surface of the second-generation HomePod is recessed.

▲ The first-generation HomePod (right), the second-generation HomePod (left).

▲ The first-generation HomePod (right), the second-generation HomePod (left).

Specification

Careful users will find that the hardware specifications of the second-generation HomePod seem to have shrunk slightly.

The second-generation HomePod uses a 4-inch long-throw woofer, 5 horn tweeter arrays, and 4 microphones. The original HomePod used a long-throw woofer, a 7-horn tweeter array, and a 6-microphone design. The second-generation HomePod has significantly shrunk in the number of speakers and microphones, but is this really a “downgrade”? Will it make the listening experience worse?

The reporter experienced the second-generation HomePod playing music and found that, in fact, the sound quality experience brought by the second-generation HomePod is much better than that of the first generation, and the sense of spatial envelopment presented by the second-generation HomePod is also better than that of the first-generation product, and the presentation of human voice is also better. It is clearer and better than the first generation.

After all, the second-generation HomePod is equipped with a newer S7 chip (the first generation is equipped with an A8 chip). Both the processing power and software adjustment are better than the first-generation product. Simply looking at the hardware specifications may be a downgrade, but the second-generation HomePod is in hardware, With the software adjustment, the overall listening experience has been upgraded.

In fact, this concept is not difficult to imagine. After all, the first-generation HomePod was launched in 2018, and the second-generation HomePod was unveiled earlier this year. The overall experience of the latter must be much better than the first-generation.

On the other hand, because the appearance of the second-generation HomePod looks similar to the first-generation, many people are asking “Can different generations of HomePod be used as a stereo speaker set?” Unfortunately, the answer is of course “no”. Although the appearance of the first and second generation products are similar, in fact, the internal hardware structure and acoustic tuning methods of the two generations are different (after all, they are products with a gap of 5 years). In order to present a better acoustic experience, they cannot be paired with each other. Very normal thing.

The original HomePod, HomePod mini, and the second-generation HomePod cannot be paired with each other. Each product can only be paired with products of the same generation.

In addition, if you look carefully at the Wi-Fi specifications of the second-generation HomePod on the official website, you will find that the second-generation HomePod does not support 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6), but the older 802.11n (Wi-Fi 4). It can’t help but make people wonder “Why is the Wi-Fi support specification regressed?”

But in fact, if you examine most of the smart home usage scenarios at home, you will find that 802.11n actually meets the equipment needs of most people in their homes; Affects the listening experience with HomePod.

In addition to sound quality improvement, what else?

Temperature and Humidity Detection

If you are a HomePod mini user, you will know that after the official release of the iOS 16.3 operating system, the temperature and humidity sensing function on the smart speaker was opened (the original HomePod did not have this function), and now the second-generation HomePod This feature is also supported, as long as the user’s iPhone has been upgraded to iOS 16.3 or above, they can view this information in the “Home” App; or directly pull this information into the widget on the lock screen to view it.

voice recognition

Apple added a voice recognition function to the second-generation HomePod, but what is the difference between the voice recognition of the HomePod and the voice recognition of the iPhone?

Most of the sound recognition functions on the iPhone are “assistant”, for example, when a baby is detected to be crying, it will remind parents (who may be deaf) that the child is crying. But the voice recognition on HomePod is not a reminder, but for your personal safety. For example, the second-generation HomePod will be able to recognize the sound of smoke or carbon monoxide alarms, and push the neck and information to the user’s iPhone as a reminder when something abnormal is detected.

Overall, the second-generation HomePod is much more upgraded than the first-generation HomePod in terms of sound quality and functionality, and the price is slightly lowered (the second-generation is 9,300 yuan, and the first-generation is 9,900 yuan).

Although some people think that HomePod is too big and difficult to place, if you have actually used HomePod and HomePod mini, you will find that there is still a certain gap in the listening experience brought by the two. Suppose you are a person who pursues a better listening experience users, then the second-generation HomePod will be more suitable for you than the HomePod mini. And if you are also a person who cares about home safety, you can also consider buying a second-generation HomePod (but the experience of the stereo group is better).

