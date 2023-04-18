As the M2 MacBook Pro and Mac mini, the second-generation HomePod, which announced One More Thing silently online, has already come to Taiwan. The Computer King Ada team did not intend to miss the opportunity to open the box. Try to see if the HomePod 2 / HomePod (2nd generation), which seems to have become more streamlined in terms of specifications, has any obvious differences from the previous version. difference. Read on for the HomePod 2 unboxing experience: I’ll call it the Special Edition report.





HomePod 2 unboxing experience: I would call it the Special Edition

When it comes to Apple building a line of speakers, it’s not an exaggeration to say they “very much went their own way.”

Just before the first-generation HomePod was suspected to be “returning to a classic” like the iPod Hi-Fi, we saw that the HomePod mini, which costs only 1/3 of the price, is the most intimate Apple home hub, and has instantly become a must-have for many people. Apple products. It makes it easier for people to unlock the various possibilities of Apple’s smart home. Also saved the product line of Apple smart speakers as a rescue pitcher?

But in the follow-up, Apple abruptly discontinued (falls down) the highest-end “big HomePod”, so that users who are not satisfied with the sound effect of HomePod mini have no option to upgrade at all. The only way to find a second-hand HomePod is to fall into a very embarrassing situation. And when everyone generally came to the conclusion that Apple failed. We saw the HomePod 2 in front of our eyes.

So, Apple’s HomePod 2, which seems to be not much different from the first generation, and even a little downgraded, is what is it doing after 2 years? Is it possible that there will be some black technology or even a temperature and humidity sensor “One More Thing” similar to the HomePod mini that will be activated through a software update? It will be the puzzle we want to try to solve this time out of the box.

unpack

▲Picture: The carton design this time, the Apple Logo will be revealed when the top cover is opened, which is quite cute.

Although in terms of size, HomePod 2 is slightly shorter by 4mm (and a little lighter). But the outer box is basically the same as the original design. The biggest change should be the use of plastic-free sealing film, which is the double “note” sealing method of the modern iPhone series.

Taking out the HomePod 2, in fact, the weight of the HomePod 2 is not much different. It is quite heavy like the previous generation – the book specification is about 200 grams less, but it still weighs 2.3 kilograms!

That is to say, seeing that the bottom has been changed to a more flat design, it should be able to disperse the pressure on the tabletop and reduce the chance of the first generation being exposed to be easily pressed on the wooden table.

Speaking of it, even though the author has basically never encountered the problem of indentation. But since there is a small depression of the Apple Logo at the bottom this time. I personally believe that at least if it is really unfortunate that there are still traces printed on the furniture, at least seeing an Apple logo printed on the desktop, it should be less sad (big mistake).

The 100% (PS: 30% white version) recycled plastic fabric used in the black version of HomePod 2 is slightly different from the previous generation in terms of grid shape and color – although it is a little doubtful that HomePod 1 is too stained. Dusty and grayer. (PS: The products on the left side of the picture above and below are all HomePod 2)

As far as the official colors of 1 vs 2 are concerned, one is space “gray” and the other is midnight “black”. I feel that if there is a comparison, it seems that the HomePod 2 is indeed darker, and it seems to have a little dark blue feeling. Hmm… If you use other Apple products to describe it, it should be similar to the midnight color of the M2 MacBook Air!

The main difference in the appearance of HomePod 2 compared to the previous generation is probably that the touch panel at the top was changed to be slightly sunken like the HomePod mini in the second generation, and became what the official said is an “edgeless” design. However, compared to the first generation, the “+ / -” volume symbol design will be hidden in the standby state. HomePod 2 will always be displayed. Personally, I feel a little bit especially in the black model, this design seems to be a little less low-key and handsome.

Plus the range at the top is also a small circle of Mimi (one generation is like water surface tension). Therefore, in terms of appearance, I personally prefer the first generation a little more, and feel that it is more restrained and stylish. But in terms of color, I prefer the darker color of HomePod 2.

That is to say, this time the power cord of HomePod 2 has been changed to a design that can be disassembled more easily – if you encounter a full set of wires wrapped around the back of the TV cabinet, you will suddenly admire the design (as shown below).

There is a slight protruding point at the power port, so if it is installed with the original factory cable, you will need to pay attention to the problem of directionality. However, after the wires are plugged in, the bottom can be completely sealed, which looks very similar to the first generation.





I believe that everyone will have a question mark after seeing this, that is, since it can be disassembled, is it possible to use the auxiliary factory line? Eh, it’s really okay.

In fact, seeing the design of the original factory cable, it will make people think that it should be a special power cable. However, under half-belief and doubt, the author directly plugged into the HomePod 2 with a normal eight-figure power cord. I want to say that there is no response for a while and it seems that it can’t be used, but it turns on directly XD.

So even if you use a non-original cable, the tail of the HomePod will look a bit hollow, but this time Apple not only provides a design for the HomePod 2 that can be directly removed from the power cord, but the compatibility is also quite good. Such a change is really worth it Clap your hands.

Plugged in, the pairing experience of HomePod 2 is still “very Apple” – I believe that anyone who has used Apple products should not be too unfamiliar.

Basically, you only need to bring the iOS device close to enter the pairing step. Even better, if you assign multiple HomePods to the same room, the system will actively ask you if you want to pair them as stereo. And it will also directly let you choose whether the newly added HomePod should be placed on the left or right channel.

In my personal impression, this should be an easier stereo pairing experience that was added later (it seemed that I had to manually go to the Home app to set it up separately with “Create Stereo Speaker Group”). I have to say that this experience is really intuitive (bizan).

sound quality expression

As a speaker that looks like a Mac Pro, it is really the highest-level existence among Apple’s smart speakers (if there is no HomePod Max in the future). However, when you compare HomePod 2 with the original HomePod directly using the book specifications, you will actually find out. In terms of the book specifications of smart speaker speakers and sensing microphones that are equipped with various advanced “computing audio” such as beamforming and spatial audio, it seems that they are downgraded?

▲Image source: Apple

The tweeter array surrounding the HomePod has changed from 7 in the first generation to 5 in the HomePod 2; the “spatial sensing” array microphone that can assist in the calculation of audio has changed from 6 to 4 ( But both still have equalizer mics that can correct bass based on internal pressure).

As for the woofer, although I have seen other media mention that the size has been reduced, it seems that the amplitude of the woofer is 20mm in terms of specifications. Therefore, it may not be said that there is a difference in “book specifications”. Having said that, the part of HomePod 2’s bass performance is the part that personally feels the most different from the previous generation’s tonality.

Compared with the first time I experienced HomePod, I was quite impressed with the bass performance. Although the bass of HomePod 2 still has a sense of presence, it feels relatively restrained. Perhaps because of this relationship, with the feeling of direct cross-listening between the two generations, you will feel that when HomePod 2 listens to lively music with a mix of high and low sounds, there will be less sound mixing and the feeling will be clearer.

It’s really surprising, although the bass effect may not be so “popular”. But the tonality of the sound quality gives people the feeling that the HomePod 2 has improved the sound quality – it is estimated that the interference between multiple speakers has become smaller? Or an upgrade to the S7 chip for improved performance in computing audio?

Based on the author’s usual usage at home, which is about 50% volume at most, I actually feel that the bass effect of HomePod 2 is obvious enough, although if the volume is turned up, there may be no more obvious bass effect. But on the other hand, because of this, it is not necessary to increase the volume as the HomePod 1 does. Rather than worrying about the volume being too loud, it is more worried that the bass will disturb the neighbors.

However, it must be mentioned here that, in fact, the latest version of HomePod settings currently has an option to “reduce bass” similar to EQ adjustment. So if you have similar problems with HomePod 1st generation users, you can also consider using this function to avoid this situation. It is not necessarily necessary to upgrade the HomePod 2.

Speaking of which, since the two generations really sound quite different in tonality, it is not surprising that the function of combining two HomePods into a stereo combination will be limited to the inability to pair the front and rear generations.

Personally, I think that HomePod 2 is especially for users who have already started the Apple smart speaker experience with HomePod mini, but want to upgrade to better sound quality. It is a very natural choice, and it will also be the most recommended purchase object.

Compared to the HomePod mini. HomePod 2 is not only big and expensive, but it brings a comprehensive improvement in audio performance while retaining functions such as the home hub, temperature and humidity sensing, and Siri voice control. It also supports sensing capabilities that can quickly adapt to the space.

To be honest, I personally think that in terms of sound quality or even voice assistant/home smart functions, other brands should be able to find smart speakers that can achieve higher CP values ​​in one or more aspects. However, when it comes to HomePod’s “indoor space sensing” capability, I personally think it is the most powerful and also the most important feature of Apple.

The reason why this function is so powerful is that the big HomePod can “adapt to the homepod” through the microphone and algorithm on the fuselage without the user realizing that the computing audio has already started to play tricks. “Various rooms provide the best listening experience.

Such a function, although it is difficult to compare the effect of high-end audio enthusiasts after measuring with special equipment, then adjusting the EQ and the position of the speaker in the room or pasting equipment such as sound-absorbing cotton.

However, compared to letting the room adapt to the speakers, the Apple HomePod space adaptation algorithm can adapt to your environment through the self-adjustment capabilities of the microphone and speakers in a short period of time, providing good enough sound performance. In fact, it has already demonstrated the value of the concept of “It just works”.

▲Image source: Apple

Users only need to place the Mimi speaker in the most suitable position for the room, and then tap to play to enjoy its best performance. Make HomePod more integrated into the home environment in all aspects. It is not necessary to destroy the design aesthetics of the home to allow the environment to adapt to the equipment as in the past, so as to avoid problems such as echo from affecting the performance of high-end speakers.

In addition to the benefits of not having to adapt the speaker to the home environment. Apple also makes deep use of this feature that can detect physical space, cleverly separates the vocals of the lead singer and the sound effects of instrumental accompaniment, and creates a more surround effect by directly reaching and reflecting through the wall to achieve a surround effect. It is an example of using computational audio to add icing on the cake to bring a better listening experience.

As for the freedom of quick switching that can quickly form stereo speakers through devices such as iOS / iPadOS / tvOS, or play multiple HomePods together or separately in all corners of the house. This is also a listening experience that can be achieved through Apple’s AirPlay technology.

Wisdom experience

Although the sound quality may not be able to attract the first generation of HomePod users to upgrade. But in terms of home smart functions, I personally feel that Apple still has a lot of incentives to persuade these old users (laughs).

HomePod 2 is full of smart functions and home center capabilities – the most important thing this time should be to keep up with the “hidden skill” temperature and humidity sensor that HomePod mini has been hiding for a long time, sound detection on the iPhone (will be updated later) and Matter support etc.; it is also possible to “pass” the music on the iPhone through the U1 chip, and intuitively hold the mobile phone close to it, so that the music can be directly transmitted and played between the mobile phone and the smart speaker.

That is to say, the individual will feel able to recognize the sound recognition function of the alarm sound. Although it seems to just copy the accessibility features of iOS. But I feel that the rationality of putting such a function on a smart speaker is actually higher.

After all, on the one hand, the home center can also subtly support non-smart IoT products through perception capabilities. On the other hand, since Wi-Fi speakers are inherently difficult to “act”, they almost always stay at home obediently. Therefore, functions such as voice recognition feel more reasonable, and it also makes HomePod more of an impression of a home guardian; the iPhone does not need to open such functions additionally.

So I am really looking forward to such an update feature coming to HomePod / HomePod mini.

Finally, in addition to the sound quality, I believe many people are as curious as the author about the downgraded experience of HomePod 2 compared to the previous generation, including whether there is any difference in Wi-Fi downgraded from the original 802.11ac to 802.11n, and the number of microphones has been reduced. Whether it affects the sensitivity of Siri, etc.

First of all, in terms of the sensitivity of the Hey, Siri command, the personal test put the previous generation of HomePod in two rooms, and called in the middle room, it is almost impossible to feel the limited range of voice control. In addition to this, the HomePod mini in the third room did not respond. So I personally feel that at least in terms of the sensitivity of the microphone to voice keywords, the performance of the high-end HomePod is quite sufficient in the average home.

As for the drop down to Wi-Fi 802.11n. In fact, in terms of bandwidth, such a specification can cope with advanced specifications such as Apple Music, which includes Lossless fidelity compressed audio, as well as corresponding to third-party music services. During the personal evaluation period, I didn’t feel any difference in actual use. Whether it is the response of Siri voice commands or playing music, there is not much difference from the first generation.

In addition, in terms of specifications, HomePod 2 should also become a relatively less picky wireless router, so I personally think that there is no need to worry about compatibility and bandwidth issues. But why do you want to drop to these specifications? Although the official did not say it clearly, we can talk about this in the conclusion part.

epilogue

Seriously, after Apple discontinued the HomePod previously, it actually brought out a second generation that is so similar that it seems to be downgraded on the books. In fact, when the author saw the publication, he didn’t quite understand what kind of strategy this was.

But after actually experiencing HomePod (2nd generation), in terms of product performance, I feel that HomePod 2 basically does not live up to the status of the so-called high-end smart speaker. But in terms of positioning, I personally think that this product may be more biased towards the existence of the “SE” series in the Apple product series.

It is as if the iPhone SE will use a classic model design with a new-generation processor to meet the needs of some consumers and even lower the price to further promote a similar strategy for iPhone products.

HomePod 2 updates the core of S7 and keeps up with the new generation of Apple smart speakers, including temperature and humidity sensors and Matter support. At the same time, while maintaining the “big HomePod” sound quality experience as much as possible, the pricing and hardware specifications have been reduced to meet the special needs of old users and those who want to upgrade after getting started.

Of course, although the “current” price of HomePod 2 is roughly only set at NT$9,300 after the original price cut. But I personally think that if SE shoulders the product strategy of expanding the iPhone user group. Maybe HomePod 2 will gradually adjust to become more competitive in terms of subsequent price reduction strategies? Of course, this is just my guesswork.

But if there is another price cut, more people will want to use HomePod 2 to form an Apple home theater, right?

In terms of buying advice. Personally, in terms of listening experience alone, I think (if you can still buy it) the HomePod generation with relatively obvious bass effects is more suitable for watching movies or listening to songs with stronger bass; relatively speaking, HomePod II The second generation is more suitable for listening to human voice-based sound content.

If you can’t buy the first generation of HomePod and want to achieve the best possible sound shock. Personally, I would recommend that you consider buying two HomePod 2s to form a stereo combination, which can improve the stereo sound and listening effect to a certain extent.

If you can add Apple TV to directly connect HomePod (faster response!) and activate eARC support, so that HomePod can also be used as an audio device for other HDMI devices such as game consoles. Personally, I think such an “apple super large cup” is really refreshing! If the budget is enough, you can really consider it; if the budget is not enough, you can also buy a HomePod 2 first, and then consider whether to “+1” pairing (Pianhuatong).

