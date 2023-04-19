Home » HomePod, HomePod mini can send your phone a notification when the smoke alarm goes off – Engadget 中文版
HomePod, HomePod mini can send your phone a notification when the smoke alarm goes off – Engadget 中文版

HomePod, HomePod mini can send your phone a notification when the smoke alarm goes off – Engadget 中文版

At the beginning of the year, when Apple announced the new generation of HomePod, the smoke and carbon monoxide alarm sound recognition functions have finally landed on HomePod and HomePod mini. After completing the relevant settings of “voice recognition” through the Home application, the speaker will push notifications to your iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch when it hears smoke or carbon monoxide alarms. In case the notification is missed, there will also be a corresponding prompt in the Home app. After seeing it, the user can directly access the speaker on the mobile device to confirm the alarm sound, and take corresponding measures such as calling for help.

In addition, if the surveillance camera in your home also supports HomeKit, the notification sent by HomePod will also include relevant images. According to Apple, the analysis and processing of audio by “Sound Recognition” is done on the device, and the audio supports point-to-point encryption, and Siri will also remind people at home when you check the situation. If the user wants more protection, Apple’s suggestion is to set the exhaust fan and curtains that support HomeKit to automatically open after reaching the specified temperature.

