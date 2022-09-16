Home Technology Homework before moving? “Douzhen Special Attack” automatically helps the hoarding box to open up the loot for Taiwanese players, and the disappearance of tokens is frequently reported | Game Corner | Digital
Technology

Homework before moving? "Douzhen Special Attack" automatically helps the hoarding box to open up the loot for Taiwanese players, and the disappearance of tokens is frequently reported

Homework before moving? “Douzhen Special Attack” automatically helps the hoarding box to open up the loot for Taiwanese players, and the disappearance of tokens is frequently reported | Game Corner | Digital

“Douzhen Special Attack” is coming to an end, with the launch of “Douzhen Special Attack 2” soon,Foreign media Eurogamer newsPoint out that Generation will go offline on October 2nd PT. Recently, the official seems to be busy helping to move the data, resulting in the disaster that players can’t use the shape and the Douzhen coins return to zero.

“Battle Strike 2” is expected to be launched on Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on October 5, and the official previously mentioned that the data of old players will be transferred. In this regard, the development team seems to have started related work.

First of all, from recently on, players who log in to “Battle Array”, the game will automatically help open the loot boxes. Such a thoughtful move has caught some players who want to store boxes and want to manually open them by surprise. In addition to seeing that the number of chests that have accumulated over a thousand or even thousands has disappeared overnight, some players reported that the game does not seem to prompt the opening result.

The fun of hoarding boxes disappears temporarily. What many Taiwanese players care about is that the shape and game coins also disappear.According to the official discussion forum of “Douzhen Special Attack”in the past few hours, there have been many discussions about the disappearance of the shape and the game currency, and the file has been repaired and re-downloaded many times without improvement.

Image/Intercepted from the official discussion forum

In addition, the game server seems to be unstable. In this regard, some netizens speculated that it was a side effect of data transfer. As for why the actual situation remains to be officially explained, the official has not yet responded to the discussion forum report.

Homework before moving? “Douzhen Special Attack” automatically helps the hoarding box to open up the spoils of Taiwan players, and the tokens disappear frequently.

"Doujin Special Attack" is coming to an end, with the launch of "Doujin Special Attack 2" imminent, foreign media Eurogamer news pointed out that the first generation will be offline on October 2, Pacific time.Recently, the official seems to be busy helping to move the data, causing players to have a disaster that the shape cannot be used and the coins of the battle array will return to zero.

