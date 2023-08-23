Homeworld 3 Release Postponed to February 2024: Gearbox Unveils New Plot Trailer at Gamescom

Gearbox’s highly anticipated science fiction strategy game, Homeworld 3, has been delayed until February 2024, according to a recent announcement by the company. The decision to postpone the release was made in order to ensure that the game meets players’ expectations and delivers a high-quality gaming experience.

Fans were eagerly awaiting any updates on Homeworld 3, and earlier today, during the opening night of Gamescom, Gearbox treated them with the official release of the latest plot trailer. The trailer, showcasing the stunning visuals and epic battles, was met with excitement and anticipation from fans.

Set decades after the events of its predecessor, Homeworld 2, peace and prosperity have brought a golden age to many worlds in the galaxy. However, this peace is soon shattered by the emergence of strange news. Dark matter, an unknown entity, is spreading rapidly, devouring everything in its path, from stars and planets to spaceships. Mysterious hostile ships have appeared, posing a threat to all who attempt to make contact with them.

Players will assume the role of fleet commanders, tasked with retrieving the original expedition and investigating the dark matter. The story revolves around two key characters, scientist Imogen S’jet and fleet commander Isaac Paktu. The plot trailer hints at intense battles and promises a more immersive storytelling experience compared to its predecessor. Instead of the simple voiceover narration of the fleet spaceship, Homeworld 3’s trailer showcases stunning CG visuals to engage players on a deeper level.

In celebration of the game’s upcoming release, Gearbox announced that Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak, a prequel game released in 2016, will be available for free on the Epic Games Store starting August 24th for one week.

Fans of the Homeworld franchise are eagerly counting down the days until February 2024 when they can finally embark on a new intergalactic adventure filled with epic battles and a captivating storyline.

