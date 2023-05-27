Honda is electrifying fresh SUVs

MIt’s always a problem with Honda. Rock-solid cars are on offer, as are ride-on lawn mowers with an excellent reputation and emergency generators. As far as the cars are concerned, there is always the question in the traffic space, why are there not more to see. The Japanese, meanwhile, don’t get tired and happily deliver fresh goods, now they serve three models at once.

Holger Appel Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

The well-known SUV CR-V is courting customers in its sixth generation, and this is where, in addition to the full hybrid, a plug-in hybrid is being offered for the first time in Europe. Either way, a 2.0-liter four-cylinder hits combustion sounds, in the E-PHEV, the rechargeable electric combi units are promised up to 82 kilometers under power, which should be enough for commuting even if you set the reality 25 percent lower.

The new one can be recognized by the lower fender edges and the flat bonnet, which improves visibility.









picture series



Honda

:



Neue SUV



If you want something more stylistically researchy, you might want to go for the new ZR-V, which intends to slide between the CR-V and HR-V with its flowing shapes. Why Z is between C and H remains a mystery, Honda believes that the SUV, which will be available from autumn, is aimed at young, fun-driving buyers. The full hybrid with 2.0-liter four-cylinder in the Atkinson cycle, assisted by two electric motors, also expects this. We will report more details as soon as the first test copy enriches the fleet.

Friends of fully electric mobility learn the complication of the alphabet after the cuddly, angular E, namely from now on there is a second electrician who bears the name E Ny 1. The model, which plays with design lines from SUVs and coupés, is based on a new electric platform, the drive has an output of 204 hp, 68.8 kWh in the battery and a standard range of 412 kilometers. More details here, too, if he has sneaked into the test fleet.