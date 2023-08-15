Honkai 3rd: Unveiling the New S-Rank Character Herrscher of Death and Life in Version 6.8

Honkai 3rd’s Latest Update Introduces Version 6.8 and a New Herrscher Character

Virtual YouTuber Lulolo, known for her Honkai 3rd content, has recently shared exciting news regarding the game’s version 6.8 update. The update features a new S-level character, the Herrscher of Death and Life, as well as a physical auxiliary doll named Xiaotu. Additionally, players can enjoy various summer activities, receive free limited stigmata, and obtain new clothing.

The highlight of this update is the introduction of Bai Xier and Hei Xier’s key plots. With Xier having become a Herrscher, players can witness their growth and transformation, making it a thrilling experience. Lulolo discusses the skill mechanism and team matching for the Herrscher of Death and Life, as well as alternative options for martial arts and stigmata.

The update also introduces the “Entity Original Art Collection Vol. 2 – The Beginning and End of the Moon” event. Players at level 81 or above can obtain this physical reward through an in-game task called “Summer’s Gift! Engrave Memories.” Limited to 10,000 copies, the art book includes chapters from the post-Honkai book, the paradise of the past, and more, showcasing illustrations, scenes, and animated short film storyboards.

Aside from the art collection, the update brings advancements in the main storyline, including a new chapter titled “The Daughter of the Sea.” The story delves into the mysteries surrounding the black and white world, the Abyss “sau,” and the disappearance of the character Weita. Players can look forward to uncovering these secrets and learning the future whereabouts of Bai Xier and Hei Xier.

To complement the main storyline, players can participate in the limited-time event “Chasing Light and Immersing Shadows.” The event includes three stages set in different worlds, culminating in a final boss battle. Players can earn rewards such as “Moon Rock,” crystals, ancient will, and timing passes.

Furthermore, the theme event “Before the Long Dream Disperses” allows players to embark on a new adventure with the magical girls and help them defeat enemies. This event offers free costumes and crystals for characters Sakuya and Yae Sakura. Players can also acquire new costumes for Yae Sakura and Shuo Ye by logging in during the event period.

The highlight character of this update is the Herrscher of Death and Life, also known as the Law of Death. This new S-rank character possesses both support and output abilities and comes in two types: Shaping Spirit and Fate Bound. The Herrscher of Death and Life can summon objects to fight alongside them and has a powerful damage-increasing effect. Additionally, this character can provide the team with a mechanism to switch between crit and crit damage, enhancing the physical team’s overall damage output.

Overall, Honkai 3rd’s version 6.8 update offers exciting new content, including a new character, limited-time events, original art collection, and stylish costumes. Players can experience the thrilling plotlines of Bai Xier and Hei Xier while enjoying various in-game activities and rewards.

