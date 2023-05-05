Honkai: Star Railway Raiders｜Relic Raising Experience All Characters Recommended Relic Sets/List of Main Attributes

Honkai: Interstellar Railway Raiders Experiences in Relics Breeding All Characters Recommended Relics Sets/Main Attributes | “Honkai: Interstellar Railways” has been on the market for almost 10 days. Having completed the main storyline and even reached level 40, the “Hong Kong 01” technology plaything channel now provides strategies related to the important breeding system “Relics” in the middle and late stages of the game, including descriptions of the Relics system, efficiency enhancement experience, and a list of recommended outfits for all characters.



Before level 40, you don’t need to forcefully brush the relics, but you need to upgrade moderately

Relics are part of the development of “Honkai: Star Railway”, which can be understood as equipment or armor in general RPGs, and are the most important part of character development in the game. Relics are divided into two parts: general relics and dimensional accessories; the former can be obtained in map treasure chests and world stores, etc., or can be obtained by repeatedly swiping the “Corrosion Tunnel” level by expending development power. The latter needs to be obtained by consuming 40 pioneering power or 1 immersion power (can be exchanged for 40 pioneering power at any time) after reaching a specific layer in the simulated universe.

The relics are similar to the holy relics in “Yuan Shen”, if you have played “Yuan Shen”, it is not difficult to get started.

Relics are divided into 4 parts: head, hands, torso and feet, while dimensional accessories are divided into two parts: dimensional ball and connecting rope; equip relics of the same series to obtain additional set effects. Each relic and dimensional jewelry has a “main entry” (main attribute), which will grow with the level of the relic (golden relics are up to level 15, and purple is 12); the main entries for heads and hands are fixed at Health and Attack, main entries for torso and feet are random. At the same time, each relic and dimensional jewelry also has a variable number of random sub-entries; every 3 levels of relics (reaching 3, 6, 9, 12, 15) will randomly obtain or strengthen an existing sub-entry.

It is conceivable that if you want to graduate perfectly, you need to get the specified suit for the character, specify the main attribute, and the sub-entry is also a complete set of artifacts that are perfectly strengthened when leveling up, which requires a lot of time and effort. But in the early and mid-term, you don’t need to pay too much attention to the sub-entries, as long as the suit and main attributes are suitable.At the same time, it is recommended to wait until the development level is 40 and the balance level is 3 before starting to brush the relics, because it is necessary toThe most advanced golden (5-star) relics will be released only after the relic level is started at balance level 3In other words, the purple (4-star) relics used by players in the early and mid-term are basically transitional equipment, and the ultimate goal is to replace them with 5-star relics.

Brushing out 5-star relics is the main goal of players starting in the middle and late stages

But this does not mean that the 4-star relics used by players do not need to be upgraded.If you don’t upgrade at all, you will have difficulty even passing the main lineDon’t say you want to clear the level and play the difficult simulated universe; secondly,The upgraded purple relic can be used by the second/third echelon characters after obtaining the 5-star relicorEat it directly as fertilizer;Therefore, don’t pay too much attention to saving relics and fertilizers. First, raise the relics of the main characters to +9 or even +12, and then gradually change them to 5 stars after reaching level 40 with ease.

The following recommends the relic sets and main attribute configurations of all characters in the game; note that it is only one of the available configurations. In order to achieve the best effect in practice, you need to consider the weapons used (light cones), the character’s star soul (that is, the original God’s seat of fate) and team formation; but generally speaking, the recommended configuration will not be too bad. In addition, the main entry of “~attribute damage” in the dimensional jewelry is difficult to obtain. In the early stage, there is no need to force it. You can first use the attack power or other temporary substitutes for the main entry.

Click the picture to enlarge the recommended relics and main entry configuration of all characters (arranged by character attributes):



