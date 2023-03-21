HONOR today announced the launch of the HONOR 70 Lite in Italy, equipped with a platform mobile Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G, of a state-of-the-art camera system and elegant design, as well as including a 5000mAh high-capacity battery to offer you a smooth using experience all day long. Combining balanced performance and an advanced camera system, HONOR 70 Lite sets a new benchmark for smartphones at an excellent value for money.

Elegant design with an immersive display

The flat-edge design gives the device a sharp look, which blends perfectly with the rounded corners on all four sides to ensure a comfortable grip, making the HONOR 70 Lite a pleasure to hold and carry in the palm of your hand. Thanks to the side-mounted fingerprint, HONOR 70 Lite offers a fast and secure way to unlock your phone easily.

HONOR 70 Little ha a 6.5-inch HONOR FullView display to ensure users have an immersive experience when viewing photos, videos, movies and more. Certified by TÜV Rheinland , your smartphone has built-in technology that effectively reduces blue light that is harmful to the eyes. With an update rate of the screen up to 90Hz – higher than that of many other devices in its price range – HONOR 70 Lite offers a smoother view for a superior browsing and gaming experience.

In addition to the front camera from 8MP, HONOR 70 Lite boasts a class-leading 50MP triple rear camera system comprising a 50MP, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth camera. Thanks to its extraordinary photographic capabilities, the HONOR 70 Lite allows users to capture images with vivid details, even for night shots and selfies.

By enabling users to produce engaging video content, HONOR 70 Lite features Dual-View video recording that allows you to capture two perspectives using the front and rear cameras simultaneously, giving users even more options and flexibility to express their creativity.

Powerful performance thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset

HONOR 70 Lite is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G to deliver truly exceptional 5G performance. With enhanced connectivity and processing speed, the HONOR 70 Lite enables users to communicate and stay productive at all times. Equipped with HONOR RAM Turbo on the model With 4GB RAM, the HONOR 70 Lite converts 3GB of memory into RAM respectively, expanding the RAM to bring you a smoother operating experience. HONOR RAM Turbo prevents background processes from being terminated when switching between apps, allowing users to run apps faster without having to restart them.

Long-lasting battery for all-day connectivity

HONOR 70 Lite is equipped with a battery at 5000mAh which allows users to get through the day. On one charge, the device delivers up to 19 hours of online video playback, 26 hours of music streaming.

HONOR 70 Lite powered by 22.5W Wired HONOR SuperCharge, with HONOR’s fast charging and battery optimization technology, for a full day of daily use. User-focused features for a hassle-free smartphone experience

Thanks to the large built-in memory, up to 128GB, the HONOR 70 Lite can store more than 28,000 pictures, 11,000 songs or 450 HD videos locally on the device. The HONOR 70 Lite also supports microSD cards with capacities up to 1TB, making it extremely convenient for users to save and access files without worrying about insufficient storage space.

Price and availability

HONOR 70 Lite is now available in Italy at the price of €269,90 in bundle con le Earbuds 2 Lite on the official website.

