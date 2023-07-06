HONOR 90 series arrives in Italy • Techzilla

HONOR today announced the launch of its HONOR 90 Series in European markets, consisting of HONOR 90 e HONOR 90 Lite. These devices offer cutting-edge technical features, with a 200MP main camera and an industry-leading quad-curved display with eye-comfort technology. The HONOR 90 series is designed to enable the always-on generation to capture their daily adventures in exceptional detail and share them with their loved ones.

George Zhao, CEO of HONOR Device Co., said, “At HONOR, we strive to give consumers around the world the ability to seize the moment and share their emotions. The HONOR 90 series will delight consumers with its exceptional experience, especially content creators who are looking for an intelligent and reliable partner to capture their exciting lives.”

The camera of the HONOR 90 device is extremely powerful and versatile, consisting of a main camera dat 200MP with a 1/1.4-inch sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle and macro camera and a 2MP depth camera. Thanks to the use of technologies such as multi-frame fusion, noise reduction algorithm and pixel binning, the main 200MP camera produces high dynamic range (HDR) photos and detailed, bright shots even in low-light conditions. Additionally, the HONOR 90 introduces the new Portrait Mode, which allows users to create outstanding portraits with fine facial details, accurate skin tones, and authentic bokeh effect.

The device also features a 50MP front camera for stunning, detail-packed selfies, making it ideal for content creators. Furthermore, the HONOR 90 employs theartificial intelligence (AI) for video denoising, video mode recommendation and AI Vlog Assistant, which allows users to quickly generate social media-ready 15-second videos.

As for the display, the HONOR 90 features a 6.7-inch quad-curved floating display with a high resolution, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and up to 1.07 billion colors. The display also supports a peak HDR brightness of 1600 nits and an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz, which adjusts based on the content being viewed for a better viewing experience.

Furthermore, HONOR 90 is designed with eye comfort in mind, with features such as certification TÜV Rheinland Flicker Free, the risk-free dimming level and PWM dimming frequency highest in the industry. This reduces user eye strain when the display is set to low brightness. In addition, the device uses HONOR’s Circadian Night Display technology, which filters blue light and promotes melatonin secretion to improve the quality of users’ sleep at night.

Design-wise, the HONOR 90 features a body that is 7.8mm thin and 183g light. The smooth and rounded edges give the device a pleasant look and feel, while the toughened glass ensures the durability of the device. On the back, the HONOR 90 features the iconic design Dual Ring of the N Series, which adds a touch of elegance to the smartphone.

Battery life is a strong point of the HONOR 90, with a 5000mAh battery that supports all-day use. In addition, the device offers 66W HONOR SuperCharge technology, which allows you to recharge 45% of the battery in just 15 minutes.

In terms of performance, the HONOR 90 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition, which offers a 20% improved GPU and 30% higher AI performance than its predecessor. The device maintains a controlled internal temperature thanks to a 147% larger vapor chamber, which allows for efficient heat dissipation and keeps the HONOR 90 cool to the touch even during intensive use.

Finally, the HONOR 90 offers a personalized experience thanks to HONOR MagicOS 7.1, based on Android 13. This version of the operating system includes advanced features such as Magic Text, which improve productivity and offer an intelligent life experience.

Magic Text, HONOR’s intelligent feature, automatically recognizes text in images, allowing users to take direct action with the relevant information. For examplese Magic Text iidentifies a phone number, the user can touch it to display a menu with different options, such as calling, sending a message or saving the number. The function can also locate e-mail addresses link to websites for quick access to desired services. The text recognition and scan mode can be activated directly through the camera’s digital viewfinder.

In addition to launching HONOR 90, HONOR 90 Lite was also presented, a stylish multifunctional device that offers an incredible camera system, a quality display and a number of smart features for an optimized user experience. As for photography, HONOR 90 Lite It features a 1.0-inch rear main camera00MP with f/1.9 aperturea camera Wide & Depth da 5MP and a camera Macro da 2MP to capture beautiful landscapes and detailed close-ups. For selfies, the 16MP front camera lets you take captivating self-portraits with sharp detail and vivid color.

The display of HONOR 90 Lite, with a size of 6.7 inches e borderless, offers an adaptive refresh rate up to 90Hz, ensuring an ultra-smooth visual experience. In addition, the display has obtained the TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification and supports various eye protection solutions, come il Dynamic Dimming e il Circadian Night Display.

Performance-wise, the HONOR 90 Lite is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6020 5G system and a 4500mAh battery. As far as memory is concerned, the device offers 8 GB of RAM and a large storage capacity of 256 GB, which allows you to store a large number of images, music and videos.

Prices and availability

HONOR 90 is available at the respective price of €549.90 for the 8+256GB version and €599.90 for the version 12+512GB in a range of trendy colours, including Midnight Black, Emerald Green, Diamond Silver. A special offer is available on the Hihonor.com website for the purchase of HONOR 90 8+256GB and HONOR 90 12+512GB at the respective prices of €499.90 and €559.90.

It will also be possible to take advantage of an additional €100 coupon to reach the final price of €399,90 e €449,90. Is possible to buy HONOR 90 8+256GB e HONOR 90 12+512GB with a bundle active from July 6 to 31 (while stocks last): TPU Case + HONOR SuperCharge 66W + Screen Protector for 6 months. HONOR 90 Lite is available at the recommended price starting from €299.90 in three different colors: Cyan Lake, Titanium Silver and Midnight Black. At this link you can buy HONOR 90 Lite bundled with Earbuds X5 for €299.90. The 90 series will be available at all major retailers.

