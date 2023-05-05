Home » Honor CEO criticizes iPhone’s three major shortcomings, “The next step is to surpass Apple iOS”
Honor CEO criticizes iPhone’s three major shortcomings, “The next step is to surpass Apple iOS”

Honor CEO criticizes iPhone’s three major shortcomings, “The next step is to surpass Apple iOS”

Honor recently opened its research and development laboratory to the public for the first time. When referring to competitor Apple, Zhao Ming criticized its three major shortcomings, saying that Apple only relies on the iOS system and the Apple ecosystem to support its price.

Zhao Ming said that everyone agrees that the hardware, communication capabilities, and battery life of Apple products are poor. And many Android mobile phones, including their own brand, have better signal and battery life than Apple, and the black borders of their own brand mobile phone screens are smaller than iPhone. He believes that the reason why Apple can sell so expensive is its iOS system and its ecosystem, which can cover up all the shortcomings and problems in the product, so that users choose to buy Apple products.

Zhao Ming also mentioned that Honor will make further improvements on the basis of MagicOS 7.0 in the future, and create an iOS-like experience in the next step. The brand will catch up or surpass Apple’s strongest OS fluency and ecosystem to build its own brand’s core capabilities.

Source: Fast Technology

