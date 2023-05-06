Home » Honor CEO Zhao Ming criticizes the three major shortcomings of the iPhone! Relying on iOS to hide evil and promote good? – ezone.hk – Technology Focus – 5G Mobile
A few days ago, Honor’s R&D laboratory in Shenzhen was opened to the public for the first time, allowing media friends to visit and communicate with the brand CEO Zhao Ming. When it comes to the competition of mobile phone manufacturers, the brand CEO Zhao Ming mentioned Apple and criticized the three major shortcomings of the iPhone.

Honor CEO Zhao Ming said that the Apple iPhone is recognized as having three major shortcomings, including hardware, communication, and battery life. The black border on the screen is larger than that of branded phones. The iOS operating system and a series of practical peripherals are like an iOS that has successfully concealed evil and promoted good, completely covering all the shortcomings of the iPhone. Therefore, Zhao Ming said that Honor will make further improvements on the basis of MagicOS 7.0. The next step is to make the operating system experience comparable to iOS, and even surpass Apple’s strongest elements.

In addition, Zhao Ming also revealed that the brand invested almost 10% of its total revenue in product research and development last year, and pointed out that there are not many companies that allocate such a large proportion of revenue to research and development.

Source: Fast Technology

