Honor has officially brought the phone Magic Vs with a foldable screen to the international market, but no specific listing information has been announced
Technology

Honor has officially brought the phone Magic Vs with a foldable screen to the international market, but no specific listing information has been announced- mashdigi－Technology, New Products, Interests, Trends

In addition to unveiling the flagship mobile phone Magic 5 series, Honor also announced during the MWC 2023 that it will bring its foldable screen mobile phone Magic Vs to the international market.

Honor first announced the launch of the mobile phone Magic Vs with a foldable screen in the Chinese market in late November last year. It is mainly an upgrade based on the Magic V launched earlier. It adopts a thinner design with a thickness of only 6.1mm. It is only 12.9mm and weighs only 261 grams. The zero-gear design simplifies the screen folding hinge from the original 92 sets of parts to 4 sets, but it still maintains the 400,000-fold life certification.

In terms of hardware, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor is used. The screen is 6.45 inches when unfolded. It uses an OLED panel with a resolution of 2560 x 1080 and supports a 90Hz refresh rate. The second screen is increased to 7.9 inches with a resolution of It is 2272 x 1984, supports 120Hz screen update rate, and is mainly used for general use.

For the camera part, the internal and external video lenses of Magic Vs use 16 million pixels, and the main camera uses 54 million pixels, Sony IMX800 photosensitive element, 50 million pixels ultra-wide-angle lens and 5 million pixels, 3x optical zoom lens .

However, Honor has not disclosed the actual sales schedule of Magic Vs in the international market, nor has it revealed the expected price. The previous price in the Chinese market started from RMB 7,499.

