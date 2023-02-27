Listen to the audio version of the article

BARCELONA – Honor launches the new Magic 5 and Magic5 Pro and takes its Magic Vs out of China, which thus arrives in international markets – including Italy – from June.

The Magic 5 Pro, which instead arrives in May, costs 1199 euros, preceded by the cheaper Magic 5 (899 euros) and the Vs 1599 euros. The latter is a foldable smartphone, or rather foldable, or rather that new category of phones that offers a contemporary experience of smartphones and tablets in a single object.

The Chinese company, now independent of Huawei, which sold it to a national consortium for 2 and a half years, is thus trying to make a qualitative leap in its ambitions as a premium global brand with an Android operating system.

Honor has first launched the new Magic5 Pro, top of the range of the series with triple main camera which includes a 50MP Wide camera, equipped with a wider aperture than its predecessor, or f / 1.6 and a custom sensor from 1 /1.12 inch, a 50MP Ultra Wide Camera and a 50MP Periscope Telephoto Camera.

During the presentation George Zhao, CEO of Honor device, showed images and demos of the camera’s ability to frame in detail with up to 3.5x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom.