Home Technology Honor launches Magic 5 Pro and Magic Vs, its first foldable smartphone in Italy
Technology

Honor launches Magic 5 Pro and Magic Vs, its first foldable smartphone in Italy

by admin
Honor launches Magic 5 Pro and Magic Vs, its first foldable smartphone in Italy

BARCELONA – Honor launches the new Magic 5 and Magic5 Pro and takes its Magic Vs out of China, which thus arrives in international markets – including Italy – from June.

The Magic 5 Pro, which instead arrives in May, costs 1199 euros, preceded by the cheaper Magic 5 (899 euros) and the Vs 1599 euros. The latter is a foldable smartphone, or rather foldable, or rather that new category of phones that offers a contemporary experience of smartphones and tablets in a single object.

The Chinese company, now independent of Huawei, which sold it to a national consortium for 2 and a half years, is thus trying to make a qualitative leap in its ambitions as a premium global brand with an Android operating system.

Honor has first launched the new Magic5 Pro, top of the range of the series with triple main camera which includes a 50MP Wide camera, equipped with a wider aperture than its predecessor, or f / 1.6 and a custom sensor from 1 /1.12 inch, a 50MP Ultra Wide Camera and a 50MP Periscope Telephoto Camera.

Find out more

During the presentation George Zhao, CEO of Honor device, showed images and demos of the camera’s ability to frame in detail with up to 3.5x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom.

See also  Tens of millions disappeared, 50 thousand users scream scam. Consob closes Uefa Football

You may also like

Look, the prototype of Team Cofidis

Larian Studios does have an Xbox version of...

Maurizio Costanzo’s social network

Redemption for X3D! AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D strongest...

the younger brother of Magic5 Pro with triple...

Magic VS, how the first Honor leaflet for...

AMD 3D V-Cache CPU

TCL’s new tablet uses a brighter NXTPAPER 2.0...

Puzzles for children – The perfect game to...

[XF 開箱] FPS / ultra-light mouse for you...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy