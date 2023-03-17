Honor also presented its new devices at the MWC in Barcelona. Including that Honor Magic 5 Lite 5G which gets on the market for less than 400 € and also a Curved AMOLED Display got donated.

Specifications of the Honor Magic 5 Lite 5G

Honor Magic 5 Lite 5G Display 6.67 inch 2400 x 1080 AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 800 nits brightness, 300 Hz sampling rate, 1920 PWM dimming processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695, Octa-Core 2,2 GHz, 6nm graphics chip Adreno 619 RAM 6 GB Internal memory 128 GB Camera 64 MP main camera (f/1.8) + 5 MP ultra wide angle and depth camera (f/2.2) + 2 MP macro camera (f/2.4), Max Full HD video recording front camera 16 MP (f/2.45) battery pack 5100 mAh, 40 Watts loaded connectivity 5G, Dual-Sim, Dual-Band WLAN, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS (GPS/AGPS/GLONASS/BeiDou/Galileo), USB-Typ-C 2.0 Features Under-display fingerprint sensor Dimensions / Weight 161,6 mm x 73,9 mm x 7,9 mm /175 g operating system MagicUI 6.1, based on Android 12 Preis €369 RRP

optics

Visually, the built-in falls curved AMOLED Display at least as much as that arranged in a ring, quite flat Camera setup on the back side. At least you can identify the smartphone more quickly on the back if you ignore the large Honor lettering.

Display

Hard to overlook and in this price range one of the few smartphones next to the newly announced Xiaomi 13 Lite, which is in the middle class under €500 curved AMOLED display owns. Do we have a new trend here?

The AMOLED Display use the usual 2400 x 1080 Pixel resolution with one 120Hz refresh rate, but has one PWM 1920Hz Dimmung and the certified one TÜV Rheinland blue escape filter. Die brightness amounts to 800 nitsso using it in direct sunlight shouldn’t be a problem either.

In addition, it should come with reinforced 0.65 mm glass with a increased flexural strength got installed. Fortunately, the under-glass fingerprint sensor is also present.

processor

As the processor, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Octa-Core with 2,2 GHz Clock transplanted into the device. In terms of performance, this SOC is calculated below Antutu ~400,000 points. That is a solid mid-range average of the processor, which was already released at the end of 2021.

The storage equipment is included 6GB RAM memory as well as 128 GB storage space. Apparently, however, there is no hybrid solution for memory expansion.

Camera

Here Honor relies on one 64-Megapixel-Sensor with an aperture of f/1.8 according to the current technical data but only with maximal 1080p Videos comes around the corner. There should be more in the middle class, however controlled the built Snapdragon 695 also simply no 4k videos. So actually not the best choice.

The two subsensors fall quite weak, with a 5 MP wide-angle camera/ depth sensor as well as one 2 MP Macrosensor, out of.

The front camera uses one 16-Megapixel-Sensor which can also create a maximum of one Full HD video recording.

connectivity

Here you deliver the normal standard that you can expect: one 5G connection, Dual-Sim, Dual-Band WLAN 5GHz, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS (GPS/AGPS/GLONASS/BeiDou/Galileo) and the USB-Typ-C (2.0) Connection for data connection and battery charging. There is no information on the manufacturer’s website about stereo speakers or memory expansion, and you also have to do without a modern WLAN 6.

battery pack

The battery measures a good 5100mAh capacity and can with 40 Watt quite fast loaded become. You do without a real quick charge beyond the 67 watts, but you have found a good compromise. Since inductive loading is not supported, it is probably not questioned here either.

As the operating system comes the customized MagicUI 6.1 Surface based on but still from Android 12. Hopefully, a current update to Android 13 will be rolled out soon. It should be installed by default for a 2023 smartphone.

Conclusion/assessment Buy Honor Magic 5 Lite 5G?

With the rounded display and the PWM dimming, as well as the fingerprint sensor under glass, the Honor Magic 5 Lite 5G can score points in the segment under €400. Visually, it stands out from the other smartphones, and the price is also interesting. Even if a processor from the year 2121 was installed and some of the competition is a bit faster here.

So far, the camera will meet its target again, but 4k can also be supported, the SOC is fast enough for this, but it is simply not able to record 4k videos. Of course, if you don’t focus on the camera right now, it doesn’t really matter. An FHD video is certainly sufficient for social media uploads, since each app post-processes the videos to different degrees.