It continues at the MWC 2023 here in Barcelona with Honor, the new Magic 5 series is launched and there is a first impression of the devices, as well as specs, prices and other information. As a direct hint, the normal 5 series is not coming to us, but the 5 Pro, the foldable Vs and the Lite are already available for purchase.

The HONOR Magic5 Pro will be available in cyan and black25 and is expected to be available from mid-April 2023 at a price of €1199.90 (RRP).

The HONOR Magic Vs will also be released in cyan and black26 and is expected to be available from early summer 2023 at a price of €1599.90 (RRP).

The HONOR Magic5 Lite will be available in the colors Titanium Silver, Emerald Green and Midnight Black27 and will be available from March 1, 2023 at a price of €369.90 (RRP).





