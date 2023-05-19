Home » Honor Magic 5 Pro test conclusion after 5 weeks – technology sloth
Very nice, Honor is back with a new flagship smartphone and it does what was promised. Yes, it’s very large at 6.8 inches, yes, it’s stupid that we only have one version with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage and starts accordingly expensive, but Honor really delivered. Performance, display, camera, battery and other things can really convince and yes, there are also 1-2 steps backwards compared to the predecessor, but they are easy to get over and have at least been compensated for by other improvements.

Positive:
– Display
– Camera
– Performance
– Speaker
– Battery pack
– 3D recognition

Neutral:
– Large device
– Starker Vibrator

Negative:
– Camera hill in hand
– 4K videos only up to 15 minutes
– no microSD, no 128/256GB version with cheaper price

Honor Magic 5 Pro Infoseite: https://www.hihonor.com/de/phones/honor-magic5-pro/


