HONOR Magic Vs premiato all’iF Design Award 2023 • Techzilla

HONOR today announced that it has received nine coveted awards at the prestigious iF Design Award 2023: the awards were presented a HONOR Magic Vs and several great camera features, including the Video Recording in Movie Mode; il Magic Take; More Highlights at One Shot; Solo Cut Mode; e il Multi-Video Recording.

HONOR Magic Vs is the new flagship foldable smartphone, a cutting-edge smartphone boasting an exceptional design, display and performance, taking the foldable smartphone experience to the next level. The perfect companion for the traveling entrepreneur and those who put mobile entertainment above all else, the device offers the ultimate mix of style and substance.

George Zhao, CEO of HONOR Device Co. Ltd said:

“We are deeply honored to have received numerous iF Design Awards. These awards validate our vision and highlight the real demand for human-centric, purpose-driven innovations that solve real users’ problems.’ With the aim of creating a new smart world for everyone, we will continue to push the boundaries of technology and design, offering more intuitive technological solutions thanks to the release of new products and services”.

HONOR Magic Vs can be purchased at the price of €1,599.00 on the brand’s proprietary e-commerce bundled with Earbuds3 Pro, Screen Protector (6 months) and a €200 coupon redeemable directly on Hihonor.com. Honor Magic Vs will soon be available also at the main specialized retailers of large-scale distribution.

The HONOR Magic Vs is extremely thin and light, measuring just 12.9mm thick when folded and a weight of 267 g. One of the reasons why the HONOR Magic Vs is light weight is the revolutionary super light and gearless hinge, which is made with one-piece casting technology and the number of components in the hinge support structure is reduced from 92 at 4[3]. To help users boost their productivity, HONOR Magic Vs is equipped with an external display by 6.45 inches with a 21:9 body screen ratio and a screen covering the 90% of the device, differentiating itself from other existing foldable devices which often have a long narrow screen when folded. HONOR Magic Vs offers different professional approaches and solutions.

Between these: Dynamic Dimming, Circadian Night Display, e Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) Dimming a 1920 Hzthe highest frequency ever achieved in current foldable smartphones, perfect for those who spend many hours in front of the screen.

Many other HONOR features have also been awarded, including Al Privacy Call and Earbud Temperature Measurement, which underline the company’s constant commitment to offering innovative and design devices, always centered on man.

The HONOR Magic Vs features an impressive triple camera system comprising a 54MP IMX800 main camera, a 50MP main depth and macro camera, and an 8MP camera with 3X optical zoom. Thanks to the best Ultra Fusion computational technology, which enhances all cameras, HONOR Magic Vs offers an exceptional experience, regardless of the shooting scenario.

HONOR Magic Vs was recognized for its industry-leading hinge and display, as well as the fantastic performance it offers, facilitated by the new split-screen navigation function and cross-screen collaboration mode. In recognition of HONOR’s photo and video shooting features, they were awarded for design excellence il Video Recording in Movie Mode, il Magic Take, More Highlights at One Shot; Solo Cut Mode; e il Multi-Video Recording. By making the camera more intuitive to use, these features help users more easily obtain high-quality footage to keep their best moments in one device.

The iF Design Award 2023 also recognized a number of other HONOR features, awarding the prestigious design accolade to the HONOR Call AI Privacy, a state-of-the-art solution for noise interference during calls, and the Earbud Temperature Measurement feature supplied with HONOR Earbuds 3 Pro.

The iF Design Award is one of the top three design awards in the world, alongside the Red Dot Award and the International Design Excellence Award (IDEA). Evaluated by a panel of international design experts, the iF Design Award received nearly 11,000 nominations from 56 markets around the world. Entrants compete in nine different disciplines and 82 award categories, including Product, Packaging, Communication and Service Design, Architecture and Interior Architecture, Professional Concepts, User Experience (UX) and User Interface (UI).

