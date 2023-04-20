Honor Magic5 Pro, a camera disguised as a smartphone

How far has Honor come, since it was Huawei’s low-cost brand: since the end of 2020 it has been an independent company and has definitely raised the bar compared to the past, also going to compete in the high end of the market. So much so that it can be said that it is a sort of Huawei of modern times, with premium products capable of rivaling the more well-known and accredited ones, especially as regards the photographic sector.

And example of this is undoubtedly the new Magic5 Pro, already on sale in Italy and which collects the legacy of previous Magic4 Pro, which we had appreciated last year Very.

Honor Magic5 Pro, the technical characteristics

The smartphone has a nice sophisticated design, with the mirrored back and a large circle that encloses the 3 cameras, all of 50 megapixels: both the main and the telephoto lens have optical stabilization, while the wide angle has a viewing angle of 122 degrees.

The display is a 6.81″ OLED with a resolution of 1312×2848 pixels: it is a Ltpo screen (things?), therefore it can dynamically vary the refresh rate up to a maximum of 120 Hz, lowering it to save battery in moments when it is not necessary to have it high. AND curved on 4 sides but in a barely perceptible way and that does not create problems from the point of view of usability.

The processor is the well-known Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, coupled with 12 GB of RAM memory and 512 GB of storage space, while the battery is 5100 mAh and in the package there is a 66W power supply for fast charging.









Honor Magic5 Pro, how does the photos

The photographic component of this smartphone has particularly convinced us: the 3 sensor system it seemed to us balanced, fair, more than adequate for the price range. In particular, the main one rarely fails and has tons of interesting features, such as the new algorithm that allows you to capture complex scenes with remarkable speed, somehow reducing shutter speedor the Motion Sensing Capture10, which is based on artificial intelligence and is able to automatically detect (for example) the highest point of a jump or the best moment of a run and shoot practically autonomously.

The telephoto lens, which has optical zoom up to 3.5x and digital up to 100x, it features a technology that Honor calls Ultra Fusion Computational Optics, a computational optical algorithm which should improve the sharpness of zoomed images: it’s difficult to work miracles when you get to 100x, but if you don’t get too carried away you get really convincing shots and above all up to 10x it’s difficult to run into problems.

Lots of modes and options for i video, which can be shot in 4K at 60 FPS from the main camera and telephoto; it is necessary to switch to 30 FPS to be able to resume switching from one to the other without interrupting, which is always a nice convenience and is rendered very fluidly here. Really good and effective stabilization.

The new Honor Magic5 Pro it costs 1199.90 euros and if you buy it until May 3, you get a pair of Earbuds 3 Pro, a wireless charger, 6 months of additional screen protection in case of breakage and a 100 euro coupon.





What we liked

everyday fluidity: the phone is always ready and responsive, supports 5G and Wifi 6 and is waterproof

design: it’s beautiful, and stands out without being excessive

the cameras and the quality of the shots

battery life: it easily gets through the day even with heavy use

What could be done better

