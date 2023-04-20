Honor announces the launch in Italy of Honor Magic5 Prowhich can be purchased on the site Hi Honor. Presented for the first time during the Mobile World Congress 2023, the top of the range has a killer camera and top-level performance. And it comes with a really cool limited offer.

Honor Magic5 Pro arrives in Italy, here are the promotions

The latest addition to Honor’s premium Magic series, the new Magic5 Pro offers dramatic improvements in terms of design, display, photography and performance, revolutionizing the flagship smartphone experience with cutting-edge innovation. From April 19th to May 3rd it will be possible to buy Honor Magic5 Pro with a limited offer on Hihonor.com.

Indeed, the Magic5 Pro comes at a price of €1,199.90 in bundle con Earbuds3 Pro e Wireless Charger (while supplies last), Screen Protector for six months and a €100 coupon. Instead, from May 4th and until May 31st it will be possible to buy Honor Magic5 Pro with the following promotion at the price of €1,199.90 bundled with Earbuds3 Pro, Screen Protector (6 months) and a €100 coupon.

The new top of the range has a 6.81-inch LTPO screen, with 1800 nits brightness and all the top specifications: from HDR10+ certification to TÜV Rheinland certification. It also leverages the power of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 as a processor and has a 5,100mAh battery with 66W wired and 50W wireless charging.

But even more surprising is the triple camera: a 50MP Wide camera, a 50MP Ultra Wide camera and a 50MP Telephoto camera. With algorithms such as Ultra Fusion Computational Optics and Millisecond Falcon Capture, it allows for perfect shots in any situation.

You can buy it in Black or Green on the HiHonor website.