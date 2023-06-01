“Honor of Kings‧World” joins hands with Nvidia to release 4K multiplayer mode live video with DLSS 3 and ray tracing technology

On May 31, Nvidia released the exclusive 4K real-machine game video of “Honor of Kings‧ World “, which is equipped with deep learning ultra-high sampling (DLSS 3) technology and ray tracing (Ray tracing) technology

According to the official, DLSS is a revolutionary breakthrough in artificial intelligence drawing technology, which can greatly improve performance. DLSS 3 uses the new fourth-generation Tensor Cores and Optical Flow Accelerators on GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs, which use artificial intelligence to create additional high-quality graphics.

DLSS 3 is equipped with optical multi-frame generation, which uses artificial intelligence to generate more frames and thereby improve performance. DLSS analyzes footage and motion data from the new Optical Flow Accelerator in GEFORCE RTX 40-Series GPUs to create additional high-quality footage.

DLSS UHD boosts the performance of all GeForce RTX GPUs by using artificial intelligence to input content from a lower resolution and output a higher resolution image. DLSS samples multiple low-resolution images and uses motion data and feedback from previous frames to reconstruct a native-quality image.