Home Technology “Honor of Kings: World” new developer log public combat real machine exposure-Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk
Technology

“Honor of Kings: World” new developer log public combat real machine exposure-Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk

by admin
“Honor of Kings: World” new developer log public combat real machine exposure-Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk

According to the developer, the core expression that the team wants to convey to players is the diversity and strategy of combat gameplay. Based on this, the development team added ACT action gameplay and rich 3C abilities to assist combat in the design of the tempering system, which can bring more free combo combinations.

“Glory of Kings World” is an open world RPG game built with the Unreal 5 engine. It is developed by the open world team inside Tencent Tianmei Studio. The game is based on the player’s perception of the IP and heroes of the king, and continues to use the oriental fantasy aesthetics of the glory of the king. World style, telling heroic stories, creating an open world simulation environment with unique oriental cultural characteristics. In the game, the player will meet the hero of the king as the “protagonist”. By forming a bond with the hero, he will temper his body and use the hero’s skills. In the process of fighting, exploring and experiencing, he will experience a variety of games based on his interests. How to play, write your own story in the king’s land. “Glory of Kings World” will land on PC and host platforms, and will also land on mobile platforms.

See also  Redfall rumored to be delayed again

You may also like

The most romantic Tera Raid event in Pokémon...

The new Bing (which uses ChatGpt) already makes...

Wild Hearts PC version trial report｜Mechanism hunting is...

The new Bing (which uses ChatGpt) already makes...

How fast is the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s 45W...

iPhone: security flaw exploited by hackers. Cyber ​​Agency:...

【ChatGPT hot】Google Translate upgrades AI and machine learning...

iPhone: security flaw exploited by hackers. Cyber ​​Agency:...

PS Vita Emulator Vita3K Officially Launched on Android...

We’re hacking Wanted: Dead on GR Live today...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy