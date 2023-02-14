According to the developer, the core expression that the team wants to convey to players is the diversity and strategy of combat gameplay. Based on this, the development team added ACT action gameplay and rich 3C abilities to assist combat in the design of the tempering system, which can bring more free combo combinations.

“Glory of Kings World” is an open world RPG game built with the Unreal 5 engine. It is developed by the open world team inside Tencent Tianmei Studio. The game is based on the player’s perception of the IP and heroes of the king, and continues to use the oriental fantasy aesthetics of the glory of the king. World style, telling heroic stories, creating an open world simulation environment with unique oriental cultural characteristics. In the game, the player will meet the hero of the king as the “protagonist”. By forming a bond with the hero, he will temper his body and use the hero’s skills. In the process of fighting, exploring and experiencing, he will experience a variety of games based on his interests. How to play, write your own story in the king’s land. “Glory of Kings World” will land on PC and host platforms, and will also land on mobile platforms.