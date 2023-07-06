Honor presents 90 and 90 Lite, the smartphones designed for content creators

Honor has announced the launch in European markets of the Honor 90 series, consisting of Honor90 e Honor90 Lite. “At Honor, we strive to give consumers around the world the ability to seize the moment and share their emotions,” he has declared George Zhao, CEO of Honor Device Co. “From the extraordinary camera innovations and human-centric display solutions, to the lightning-fast performance enabled by best-in-class hardware and our MagicOS, the Honor90 series will delight consumers around the world with its exceptional experience, and in particularly content creators who are looking for an intelligent and reliable partner with whom to capture their exciting lives.”

Design and screen

The Honor90 is thin (7.8mm) and light (183g), pleasant to hold and look at, while the reinforced glass ensures long life. On the back it features the usual Dual Ring design of the N Series, with two rounded elements. Honor90 has a 6.7-inch four-sided curved display, with a resolution of 2664×1200, a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and up to 1.07 billion colors; peak HDR brightness reaches 1600 nits, for better readability even in bright light conditions. It is HDR10+ compatible and has Netflix and Amazon Prime Video HDR certifications

The refresh rate reaches up to 120Hz, and is dynamically adjusted based on the content viewed to find the optimal balance between visual fluidity and battery life. The screen supports the industry’s highest dimming rate, to minimize eye strain when set to low brightness. There is also Dynamic Dimming which simulates natural light to relieve eye strain and Circadian Night Display technology which filters out blue light to improve the quality of sleep at night.

Designed for creators

The photographic sector consists of a 200 MP main camera with a 1/1.4-inch sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle and macro camera with a 112° field of view and a 2 MP depth camera that helps measure more the distance accurately. There is also support for multi-frame fusion, a noise reduction algorithm and pixel binning, for excellent high dynamic range (HDR) photos and detailed and bright shots even in low light. Honor90 also introduces a new mode for creating outstanding portraits with well-defined facial details, accurate skin tones and realistic bokeh effect. For added flexibility, Portrait mode also supports 2X zoom capture to deliver image results that bring out the subject better. Up front, the 50MP front camera is perfect for budding content creators.

Designed with the needs of vloggers and content creators in mind, the Honor90 also employs AI for video denoising and video mode recommendation, as well as AI Vlog Assistant that allows users to generate a 15-minute video with just a few taps. seconds for social media. For audio, there is a special noise reduction technology that allows you to capture clear human voices without noise.

Fast and powerful

Honor 90 is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery: on a single charge, it can provide up to 19.5 hours of continuous local video streaming, and the 66W SuperCharge power supply recharges it in just 15 minutes. Fast and efficient, it is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition, which has a 20% better GPU and 30% better AI performance than its predecessor.

Honor 90 Lite

There is also Lite

The Honor 90 Lite features a 100MP main rear camera with f/1.9 aperture, a 5MP Wide & Depth camera and a 2MP Macro camera. For selfie lovers, there is a 16MP front camera. The 6.7-inch borderless display features an adaptive refresh rate up to 90Hz, providing you with a smooth visual experience. It also has TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification and, like the Honor90, supports a number of eye protection solutions.

The Honor90 Lite is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 5G chip and a 4500mAh battery. The RAM is 8 GB and the storage unit 256 GB, to store locally 57,808 images, 22,322 songs or 892 HD videos. In addition, the RAM Turbo technology transfers a part of the flash memory to the Ram if necessary, thus increasing it up to 13GB.

MagicOS 7.1

Thanks to MagicOS 7.1 based on Android 13, the two new smartphones boast advanced functions such as Magic Text, which recognizes the text of an image and allows you to directly perform actions with the important information. For example, when Magic Text identifies a phone number, you can tap it and choose an action from the menu, including calling, sending a message, and saving the number. Magic Text can also identify email addresses and website links.

Prices and availability

Honor90 is available in Midnight Black, Emerald Green, Diamond Silver, starting at €499.90 (with various bundles and coupons starting at €399 until the end of July). Honor90 Lite is available starting at €299.90 bundled with Earbuds X5. Three colors for Italy: Cyan Lake, Titanium Silver and Midnight Black.

