Honor Unveils New Honor X50 5G: A Mid-Level Smartphone with Impressive Features

Honor to Release Honor X50 5G Mobile Phone in China on July 5

In an announcement made on its official social platform, Honor revealed that it will be launching the Honor X50 5G mobile phone in the Chinese market on July 5. This mid-level device is being touted by Honor as the “peak of ten years” of the X series. While the company did not provide further details, a popular technology blogger on Weibo helped shed some light on the basics of the X50 5G’s specifications.

According to the leak shared by @数码问话站, what is believed to be an official promotional image of the Honor X50 5G suggests that the device will sport a 1.5K ultra-clear eye-protecting curved screen. It will also be powered by the first Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 5G processor and offer up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Additionally, the X50 5G will feature a 5,800mAh battery capacity. The promotional image also reveals a circular camera module on the back of the phone, housing two lenses, with the main lens boasting an impressive 108MP.

Further information came from a senior executive of Honor, who shared a short video on Weibo. In the video, the executive mentioned the X50’s R&D team and their achievement of developing a “ten-sided drop-resistant hard-core curved screen” through innovative structure and material choices. This feature has also been highlighted in the promotional copy of the device. It is important to note that the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, built on a 4nm process, was released in September last year. While manufacturers were initially expected to adopt and launch phones with this processor in the first quarter of this year, the Honor X50 5G is the first device to be released with it and will not hit the market until the third quarter.

With its impressive screen and long battery life, the Honor X50 5G is set to make an impact in the mid-level smartphone market. Fans of the brand are eagerly awaiting its release and are excited to see how it compares to other devices in its price range.

Source: gsmarena

