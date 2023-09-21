HONOR V Purse now on sale in China • Techzilla

HONOR, the Chinese smartphone brand, presented the new HONOR V Purse today in Shanghai, an innovative foldable device that combines technology and fashion. At just 8.6mm thick when closed and 4.3mm when open, V Purse is the thinnest foldable smartphone in the world, setting a new record for the category.

“V Purse perfectly embodies our vision of combining innovation and design in a technological fashion product” said George Zhao, CEO of HONOR. “This concept phone becomes reality and creates a new category of smartphone-handbag that sets new stylistic standards for the most demanding consumers.”

The world’s thinnest foldable phone

Thanks to its ultra-compact size, V Purse transforms from a smartphone to a fashionable handbag. Thanks to the brand new hinge patented by HONOR with 1.2 mm springs and miniaturized gears, which make this slim design possible.

The device offers the ability to customize the always-on display with various designs reminiscent of iconic bags. In addition, interchangeable straps and chains allow you to carry it on the shoulder or in the hand like a clutch.

With a camera compartment enhanced by a 50MP IMX800 main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide, V Purse is a pocket photography studio. The screen can act as a softbox for perfect portraits, or be used as a viewfinder while taking selfies with the rear cameras.

The 7.71-inch 2K flexible OLED display offers an immersive viewing experience, with 1600 nits brightness. The Honor Image Engine enables 0.6x, 0.8x, 1x and 1.3x zoom for different photography styles. There is also a dedicated Portrait mode with 1x and 2x zoom.

Silicon-carbon battery for extended autonomy

The beating heart of the device is the 4500mAh silicon-carbon battery, which guarantees up to 8.7 hours of video or 10.6 hours of continuous reading. Thanks to the fast charging technology developed by HONOR, the cell provides 360% more charge than traditional batteries.

The MagicOS 7.2 operating system offers smart features such as Parallel Space, to securely separate personal and professional data using the dual display.

Availability and prices

HONOR V Purse will be available for pre-order in China from September 19th in Gold, Blue and Black. The price starts from 5999 yuan (around 860 euros) for the 16GB + 256GB model.

