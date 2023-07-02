Honor X50 5G: A Mid-Level Phone with Cutting-Edge Features and Ultra-Long Battery Life

Honor Sets Release Date for Honor X50 5G Mobile Phone in China

Earlier this week, Honor revealed on its official social platform that it will be launching the highly anticipated Honor X50 5G mobile phone in the Chinese market on July 5. The company has dubbed this mid-level smartphone as the “peak of ten years” in the X series. While the official announcement didn’t provide further details, a well-known technology blogger known as @数码问话站 on Weibo helped shed some light on the basic specifications of the X50 5G.

According to the leaked information, the Honor X50 5G will feature a screen with an ultra-clear 1.5K curved display, ensuring a visually stunning experience while also protecting the user’s eyes. The smartphone is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 5G processor, providing a powerful performance. It will come with variants offering up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, catering to the needs of different users. Additionally, the X50 5G will boast a massive 5,800mAh battery, ensuring a long-lasting usage experience.

The leaked promotional image shared by the anonymous source also highlights the dual-lens camera module on the back of the phone, with the main lens offering an impressive 108 million pixels. This suggests that the X50 5G will have exceptional photography capabilities, allowing users to capture high-quality images.

In a short video shared on Weibo, a senior executive from Honor revealed that the X50 product R&D team has successfully developed a “ten-sided drop-resistant hard-core curved screen” through groundbreaking structural and material innovations. This innovative design will surely serve as a strong selling point for prospective buyers. It is worth noting that the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, built on a 4nm process, was released in September last year. Although most manufacturers were expected to adopt and release smartphones featuring this processor in the first quarter of 2021, Honor’s X50 5G will be the first to hit the market, unveiling in the third quarter.

This news has created quite a buzz among smartphone enthusiasts and consumers who are eagerly waiting to get their hands on the Honor X50 5G. With its impressive specifications and advanced features, the smartphone promises to deliver a top-notch user experience. Honor’s decision to release this smartphone early has undoubtedly raised anticipation levels, as users can’t wait to experience the power and capabilities of the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor paired with the enticing design of the X50 5G.

Source: gsmarena

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

