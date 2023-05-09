Home » Horizon Forbidden West is selling better than many thought
Technology

Horizon Forbidden West is selling better than many thought

by admin
Horizon Forbidden West is selling better than many thought

Guerrilla must have felt cursed when Horizon Forbidden West suffered from the same beliefs as Horizon: Zero Dawn, since it launched a week before Elden Ring (the original was less than a week before The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild released), and thus quickly faded into the shadow of FromSoftware’s fabulous game. This, and the fact that Sony has been mum about player numbers and such, has led many to believe that Aloy’s second adventure fell short of the Japanese company’s expectations. Maybe it has, but it’s far from a failure.

because of the guerrillasdiscloseHorizon Forbidden West has sold over 8,4 million copies. That means it’s nowhere near God of War: Ragnarok’s 11 million in less than four months, but it could be closer to The Last of Us: Part II’s 10 million in about two years.

The studio also said the Horizon franchise has sold more than 327 million units. Even more impressive, the number of players is much higher, as 32,7 million does not include those who enjoy it as part of the PlayStation Plus and Play at Home programs. No wonder we’ll be getting a third horizon in a few years, even if it probably means The Elder Scrolls VI or something will launch with it…

See also  The 2023 of cryptocurrencies: the unknowns of a sector that has lost the confidence of investors

You may also like

A vision on the crypto market of tomorrow

Retail trends up to 2030 – the trade...

Ultra-rare NES games make a comeback this summer...

Synchrotron of Trieste, where light is made

Sustainability: today it is the customer who requires...

65W power with display, the LDNIO A4808Q 65W...

Apple Confirms Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro...

A vision on the crypto market of tomorrow

Noctua launches the NA-FH1 FAN HUB with high...

The future of Salesforce, between artificial intelligence and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy