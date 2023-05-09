Horizon Forbidden West is selling better than many thought

Guerrilla must have felt cursed when Horizon Forbidden West suffered from the same beliefs as Horizon: Zero Dawn, since it launched a week before Elden Ring (the original was less than a week before The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild released), and thus quickly faded into the shadow of FromSoftware’s fabulous game. This, and the fact that Sony has been mum about player numbers and such, has led many to believe that Aloy’s second adventure fell short of the Japanese company’s expectations. Maybe it has, but it’s far from a failure.

because of the guerrillasdiscloseHorizon Forbidden West has sold over 8,4 million copies. That means it’s nowhere near God of War: Ragnarok’s 11 million in less than four months, but it could be closer to The Last of Us: Part II’s 10 million in about two years.

The studio also said the Horizon franchise has sold more than 327 million units. Even more impressive, the number of players is much higher, as 32,7 million does not include those who enjoy it as part of the PlayStation Plus and Play at Home programs. No wonder we’ll be getting a third horizon in a few years, even if it probably means The Elder Scrolls VI or something will launch with it…