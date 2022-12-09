Guerrilla Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Taking the opportunity of TGA 2022, Guerrilla officially released the new DLC “Burning Shores” of “Horizon: Forbidden West”. In this expansion, which will go live on April 19, 2023, you’ll follow protagonist Aloy as he travels to Los Angeles, which has been transformed into a menacing volcanic mountain range. “Burning Shores” picks up where “Forbidden Lands of the West” ended, and Aloy will set foot in a new area south of the land of the Tinako clan, where he will meet new characters and experience new adventures. During the game, players can ride on the back of the Sunwing to explore the water or air, and need to defeat the “giant dangerous machine” lurking in the shadows.

For best results, “Burning Shores” will not be available on PlayStation 4. “In order to achieve this grand vision with technology and creativity, we made the difficult decision to focus our full attention on creating an amazing gaming experience exclusively for the PlayStation 5 console,” Guerrilla said. In the next few months, the official will continue to announce more details of the new DLC, in addition, they are also promoting the “Horizon: Call of the Mountain” (Horizon: Call of the Mountain) for PS VR2.