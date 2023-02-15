Well, old Bill Jun spoiled the surprise earlier today as usual, revealing that amazing games like Horizon: Forbidden West and Resident Evil 7: Resident Evil will be coming to PlayStation Plus Extra next week, so it looks like Sony will offer an incredible lineup. It turned out to be even better than expected.

Sony has officially announced the games coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium on February 21, and there are at least nine games that I highly recommend. check it out:

PlayStation Plus Extra games：

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

Borderlands 3

Earth Defense Force 5

Horizon Forbidden West

I am Setsuna

Lost Sphear

Oninaki

Outriders

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Scarlet Nexus

Tekken 7

The Forgotten City

The Quarry

PlayStation Plus Premium games：