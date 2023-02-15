Home Technology Horizon: Forbidden West, Resident Evil 7, and Borderlands 3 Join PlayStation Plus – – Gamereactor
Technology

Horizon: Forbidden West, Resident Evil 7, and Borderlands 3 Join PlayStation Plus – – Gamereactor

Horizon: Forbidden West, Resident Evil 7, and Borderlands 3 Join PlayStation Plus – – Gamereactor

Well, old Bill Jun spoiled the surprise earlier today as usual, revealing that amazing games like Horizon: Forbidden West and Resident Evil 7: Resident Evil will be coming to PlayStation Plus Extra next week, so it looks like Sony will offer an incredible lineup. It turned out to be even better than expected.

Sony has officially announced the games coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium on February 21, and there are at least nine games that I highly recommend. check it out:

PlayStation Plus Extra games：

  • Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

  • Borderlands 3

  • Earth Defense Force 5

  • Horizon Forbidden West

  • I am Setsuna

  • Lost Sphear

  • Oninaki

  • Outriders

  • Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

  • Scarlet Nexus

  • Tekken 7

  • The Forgotten City

  • The Quarry

PlayStation Plus Premium games：

  • Destroy All Humans! PS4 Remastered For Some Odd Reason

  • Harvest Moon: Back to Nature from PS1

  • Dragoon Legends from PS1

  • Wild Arms 2 from PS1

