Give a concrete response to the market in terms of expanding its offer. This is why Horsaan Italian system integrator that designs and implements ICT solutions for medium and large companies, has finalized the acquisition of the majority of Bloomings.

The Turin consulting company is Salesforce partners and specialized in solutions for Customer Relationship Management on different levels: Sales, Marketing, Service, Field service, Agent portals, Customer portals, Offer configuration. The operation coincides with the establishment of the new offer area of ​​the group, Horsa Grow.

Dedicated entirely to the Salesforce application, the newly created business area will offer CRM services not only to Bloomings customers, active mainly in the manufacturing and services market, but potentially to all Horsa customers. Currently Horsa Grow has 30 experts but aims to cope with a rapidly growing demand, reaching 50 resources at the end of 2023.

“The acquisition of Bloomings and the creation of Horsa Grow fit perfectly into the growth path of the group – said Luca Bruno, Executive Vice President of Horsa – With the introduction of the new line, we are able to expand the offer with the main CRM application, Salesforce, and satisfy the demand of our customers, which has intensified particularly in recent months”.

Horsa expands its application and consultancy capacity in the CRM field

Thanks to the entry of Bloomings, Horsa will increase and expand its application and consultancy capacity and will be able to guarantee customers a increasingly diversified and effective response in the CRM area.

More specifically, Horsa Grow will make its strong process expertise available by integrating it with a holistic business vision, in order to meet all the needs related to the customer journey. Among these, theupselling, the customer interactions, the creating online experiences e the customer care activities. Horsa Grow’s goal is therefore to offer a customized support in the field of Customer Relationship Managementwhich can be integrated with all business applications at the same time.

By joining the Horsa Group, Blooming will be able to “strengthen and strengthen its position in the Salesforce world. Furthermore, it will be able to grow and express its design expertise while maintaining the values ​​of agility and humanity that have been distinctive factors of its success” he declared Grazia Calorio, Co-Founder of Bloomings.