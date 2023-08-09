Hostages of the sea: from November on Sky and Now TV…

Moral dilemmas and ethical questions, hope and pain, solidarity and cruelty, life and death are just some of the themes at the center of UNWANTED – SEA HOSTAGES, the new Sky Original series exclusively on Sky and streaming only on NOW from November which is shown today in the first, dramatic images of the teaser trailer. The series will soon be available in all countries where Sky operates in Europe.

Unwanted – Hostages of the sea is loosely based on the Bilal investigation book

Unwanted – Hostages of the sea is loosely based on “Bilal”, the investigative book by the undercover journalist Fabrizio Gatti on the journey he undertook along the Sahara routes, populated not only by migrants who move from Africa to reach Europe but also by those who do business profiting from their desperation.

In eight episodes, the series is produced by Sky Studios in conjunction with Pantaleon Films and Indiana Production and is created by Stefano Biseswho co-wrote it with Alexander Valenti, Bernard Pellegrini e Michael Foreign.

Directed Oliver Hirschbiegelan award-winning German director who became famous all over the world thanks to titles such as The Fall – Hitler’s Last Days, Diana and the winner of the Sundance Film Festival in 2009 The Shadow of Vengeance – Five Minutes of Heaven.

Choose NOW TV – International TV Series, Shows, Most Anticipated Movies, Sky Sports

The plot of Unwanted – Hostages of the sea

UNWANTED – OSTAGGI DEL MARE tells what happens when a cruise ship, the Horizon, full of Western tourists, rescues a group of migrants following the sinking of their boat. The stories of the cruise’s crew and passengers will intertwine with those of the ship’s new guests. The situation will precipitate when some of the migrants, having discovered that the cruise is moving towards Libya, from which they left, decide out of desperation to take the ship hostage.

He cast

Shot in English, Italian, German, French and various African dialects, the series is played by a very large multicultural cast headed by Marco Bocci e Jessica Schwarzand which includes Dada Wait, Hassan Najib, Jonathan Berlin, Jason Derek Prempeh, Cecilia Dazzi, Francis Acquaroli, Barbara Auer, Sylvester Groth, Marco Palvetti, Denise Capezza, Nuala Peberdy, Samuel Coleman, Amadou Mbow, Edward Asante Apeagyei, Reshny Massaka, Odokoro’s gift, Massimo DeLorenzo, Scot Williams.

Created by Stefano Bises, UNWANTED – OSTAGGI DEL MARE is written by Stefano Bises with the collaboration of Alessandro Valenti, Bernardo Pellegrini and Michela Straniero.

The series is produced for Pantaleon by Dan Maag, Marco Beckmann, Patrick Zorer, Stephanie Schettler-Koehler and by the producer Sascha Rosemann who first had the idea of ​​adapting Fabrizio Gatti’s book; for Indiana it is produced by Fabrizio Donvito, Benedetto Habib, Daniel Campos Pavoncelli and Marco Cohen. Executive producers for Sky Studios are Nils Hartmann and Sonia Rovai.

The plot

The Horizon it’s a giant cruise ship. Five thousand people on board between passengers and crew, fifteen restaurants, a theatre, nightclubs, shops, swimming pools, a sumptuous SPA. A city on the water, which sails the Mediterranean at the service of the entertainment of its European guests, who for seven days only have to eat, drink and have fun.

But real life, which should have remained on land, breaks into the ship during the first night in the open sea: in fact twenty-eight are saved from the sea African migrants survivors of the sinking of the boat on which they were trying to reach Italy, while more than a hundred of them didn’t make it. For those people fleeing hunger, war, slavery and persecution, the Horizon represents salvation and the first incredible step into the world they have dreamed of.

For the passengers, meeting the migrants, at the very beginning of a carefree holiday, is a reality check that they probably could have done without. Because the discovery by the migrants that the ship is headed for North Africa, from where they are fleeing, disrupts the cruise and transforms the Orizzonte into the ground zero of the global migration crisis, of human trafficking and of the Western world doing everything to keep out the “illegals”.

Prejudices and preconceptions trap the minds of passengers, refugees and crew, just like the borders that divide the nations of the world. Here, aboard the Horizon, humanity and cruelty, tolerance and racism, hope and pain, life and, finally, death, will come to an inevitable clash.

RCA iRB32H3 32-inch television (80 cm TV), Dolby Audio,… Advantages of a non-smart TV: faster start-up; faster response time; faster channel change. Free to…A home entertainment center: Enough ports to connect antennas, game consoles, computers, players…Triple picture enhancement: With DLED backlight, 3D noise reduction, and 3D noise reduction technology…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

