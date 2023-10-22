Hot Blood Story SP: The Resurrection of a Nintendo NES Classic with New Elements and Chinese Subtitles

The popular “Hot Blood” series from the Nintendo NES era has been brought back to life in recent years. “Hot Blood Story SP” is a remake and adaptation of the previous 3DS version, with the addition of Chinese subtitles and new elements. This game allows players to freely develop and cultivate the hot-blooded young protagonist, Kunio, who seeks to become the strongest righteous delinquent high school student.

“Hot Blood Story” is an action game with a concise storyline. Players have only three days in the game to complete the story. By triggering different plot points at various times and places within the town, players can unravel different endings. Apart from the storyline, the streets are also filled with enemies who are eager to challenge the players. As the strongest high school student, Kunio relies on his fists to face each opponent. At the beginning, players only have basic fighting moves, such as punches and kicks. However, as they progress in the game, they can upgrade their abilities and learn more powerful techniques by allocating points to different skills.

Reaching the true ending is not an easy task. Players need to master their fighting skills, possess sufficient strength, and fulfill specific event requirements over multiple playthroughs. Additionally, the game offers cooperative gameplay in story mode, as well as additional story modes that allow players to experience the game from different characters’ perspectives. One notable feature is that the game supports Chinese subtitles, eliminating the need to blindly guess the meanings of the Japanese text. For those looking to enjoy some casual gaming with friends, they can also share Joy-Con controllers to play the game’s 2D battle fighting mini-game, “Double Dragon 2023.”

“Hot Blood Story SP” is available on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and STEAM platforms. It can be played by one or two players, offering a variety of language options including Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Japanese, English, and Korean. The price for the Nintendo Switch version is HK$238.

