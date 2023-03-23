Home Technology [Hot talk among machine fans]Microsoft mobile game store will launch on iOS+Android devices next year at the earliest – Hong Kong Economic Times – Instant News Channel – Technology – Hong Kong Economic Times – Instant News
Technology

[Hot talk among machine fans]Microsoft mobile game store will launch on iOS+Android devices next year at the earliest – Hong Kong Economic Times – Instant News Channel – Technology – Hong Kong Economic Times – Instant News

by admin
[Hot talk among machine fans]Microsoft mobile game store will launch on iOS+Android devices next year at the earliest – Hong Kong Economic Times – Instant News Channel – Technology – Hong Kong Economic Times – Instant News
  1. 【Hot talk among machine fans】Microsoft mobile game store will launch on iOS+Android devices as soon as next year – Hong Kong Economic Times – Instant News Channel – Technology Hong Kong Economic Times – Instant News
  2. Xbox head reveals Microsoft’s mobile game store will land on iOS and Android as soon as next year Yahoo Kimo News
  3. Why would Microsoft want to push the Xbox Mobile Store to iOS and Android platforms? (Editor’s opinion) Computer King Ada
  4. Microsoft will build a “Mobile Game Mall” in 2024, using the new EU law to seize the dual-platform market share of Android and iOS udn game corner
  5. Actively entering the mobile game business Microsoft intends to develop a “mobile game store” Yahoo Kimo News
  6. View full story on Google News
See also  Logitech's G Fits earbuds launch in the UK today - Gamereactor

You may also like

Learning from Barcelona: Work, Algorithms and Society

“Elden Circle” public game data players were tortured...

New in April 2023 at Disney Plus: “Grey’s...

Ubisoft’s Ghostwriter AI tool automatically generates game dialogue

Wanbo TT buy cheap from 280€ (03/2023)

What is Hi-Fi and how does it work?

Ubisoft’s Ghostwriter AI tool automatically generates game dialogue

This is checked by the TÜV

Rumor: FromSoftware is working on a new mystery...

New Fire TVs from Amazon: TVs with Allways-On-Display,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy