The game emulator has always been a good tool for Xbox players to continue the life of old games, but it also allows many protected game content to be “smuggled” into the emulator without authorization, causing copyright issues. Last week, foreign netizens discovered that Microsoft (Microsoft) banned users from using game emulators on Xbox Series X/S.

According to comprehensive foreign media reports, a Twitter user named “gamr12” posted on Friday (7th) that when he tried to start the simulation content in the Xbox Series X, it immediately displayed “Cannot start this game or application. You try to start The game or application violates the Microsoft Store policy and is not supported.” Other users who use simulation software on Xbox Series X also said that they encountered the same problem.

It is reported that the ban on users using game emulators is only limited to retail models. Users can still use game emulators on Xbox Series X/S by setting the device in developer mode and paying. Many users have expressed frustration and anger at Microsoft’s new measures, especially those who claim to promote legal emulators to play games they already bought on old Xbox consoles but are not available on current Xbox hardware.

Although Microsoft has not made a public development statement to explain, there are rumors that Microsoft’s move is because Nintendo asked the company to remove unauthorized protected game content on the Xbox game console. However, foreign media “IGN” reported that Microsoft gave them a statement saying: “The information currently circulating on Twitter is not accurate. Our actions are based on long-term policies on content distributed to the store to ensure compliance with our Microsoft Store policies. Be consistent. Products that emulate gaming systems or gaming platforms are not permitted in any device family under the regulations of October 13, 2010.”

