[Hot Talk for Game Fans]Sony announced that “GTA V” and “Shadowrun: Hong Kong” will be on the list of free PlayStation Plus games in December – Hong Kong Economic Daily – Instant News Channel – Technology

“Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) Trailer Release Sparks Excitement Among Game Fans”

The highly anticipated trailer of “Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6)” was recently released, causing a lot of heated discussion among game fans. The trailer, which was released on December 14th, has already been viewed more than 99 million times in just one day. Fans of the game are eagerly awaiting its 2025 release.

In addition to the excitement surrounding the release of GTA 6, Sony announced that “Grand Theft Auto 5 (GTA V)” will be added to this month’s PlayStation Plus (PS Plus) games lineup. This means that Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers will be able to download the game for free.

Meanwhile, Sony also revealed the free new game lineup for PlayStation Plus members in December. Basic members will be able to download games such as “Lego 2K Drive,” “PowerWash Simulator,” and “Sable.” Upgraded and premium members will have access to additional free downloads, including “Final Fantasy Origins: Strangers in the Paradise” and “MOTO GP23.” Additionally, premium members will also be able to download games such as “Thrillville” and “Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2.”

However, amidst all the excitement in the gaming world, there has been some sad news. The annual game show E3 has announced its permanent suspension, and the TimeSplitters game studio has shut down, raising concerns about the future of the video game industry.

As the gaming world continues to evolve, it is clear that there are both exciting developments and challenges ahead. Game fans can look forward to the release of “GTA 6” and enjoy free game downloads, while also keeping an eye on industry news and updates.

