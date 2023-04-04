Valve, the parent company of Steam, launched its first handheld game console, the Steam Deck, which allows game fans to play AAA game masterpieces at a lower price than e-sports PCs, and is therefore popular with many game fans. On April Fool’s Day on April 1st, ASUS ASUS also released a new ROG Ally game handheld video with Windows 11. The outside world originally thought that ASUS ASUS was just a spoof, but the official confirmed on its Twitter a few days ago that it will launch the gaming handheld ROG Ally and open Best Buy registration pre-order notices.

According to Taiwan media Cool3c, Juan Jose Guerrero, senior marketing manager of ASUS North America, recently also emphasized in an unofficial public community that the news of the launch of the game handheld ROG Ally is not an April Fool’s Day joke. This new ASUS machine is the same as the Steam Deck, which is also locked and easy to carry around. In terms of appearance, ROG Ally adopts a more typical portable game console design. It is equipped with a 7-inch touch screen and a white body. On the back, there is a ROG brand logo that can be cut diagonally with RGB backlight and Slash.

In terms of specifications, in addition to being equipped with the Windows 11 operating system, it will also use a customized processor made in cooperation with AMD. The heat dissipation part uses dual fans to maintain the operating temperature of the system. The main cooling holes are arranged on the top and back of the fuselage. The whole machine also has a large number of customizable game buttons.

Details will be announced at COMPUTEX TAIPEI at the end of May at the earliest

ROG Ally can also run 3A game masterpieces in full HD resolution, and can also be equipped with an external ROG XG Mobile graphics card to enhance 3D computing performance. Through an external graphics card, it can also be connected to a TV or computer screen to play the machine. Taiwan media estimates that ASUS may announce further information at Computex at the end of May, at the Microsoft Xbox event in mid-June, and at Gamescon at the end of August.

