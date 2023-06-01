Home » Hot Wheels Unleashed 2： Turbocharged 宣布 – Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
Technology

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2： Turbocharged 宣布 – Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged

by admin
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2： Turbocharged 宣布 – Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged

We recently reported that usually trustworthy leaker billbil-kun had revealed that a Hot Wheels Unleashed sequel would be announced soon – and sure enough.

Milestone has now announced Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged, launching October 19 on PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox. This time, we can look forward to five different environments,“Each environment has unique racing surfaces that affect vehicle performance for a more dynamic racing experience”.We also commit to “A more dynamic and strategic racing scene”as well as“Added two new functions – sprint and jump”. .

There will be 130+ vehicles to choose from” includingThe Debut of Motorcycles and ATVs”, you can of course further customize them to really suit your style. Milestone added that the new story-driven career mode is one of the game’s highlights, and the user-generated content will get even better thanks to new tools. Milestone CEO Luisa Bixio had this to say about Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged in a press release:

“We couldn’t be happier with the enthusiasm shown by the media and players for the first game, which was a global success with over 8 million players worldwide. Building on the solid foundation of critical acclaim that has been given to us, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbo With Supercharged, we decided to create a whole new gaming experience to further raise the bar for arcade fun. Having a partner like Mattel by our side is a good reason to be proud, and we’re ready to move even faster Run toward a new common goal.

Check out the first trailer below.

You may also like

The actual measurement abroad shows that the current...

Allow me, Kachaka: Japanese start-up launches robotic furniture

Tesla, the company’s privacy violated in Germany …

Apple’s App Store is a $1.1 trillion dollar...

Best Apple Watch design?Foreign media: strap buttons |...

Cybersecurity and IT risks of related vehicles

Apple’s App Store is a $1.1 trillion dollar...

Break the Guinness World Record!The fastest-selling Nintendo game...

How does the Instagram algorithm work? The boss...

How long does it take to clear “Tears...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy