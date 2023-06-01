Hot Wheels Unleashed 2： Turbocharged 宣布 – Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged

We recently reported that usually trustworthy leaker billbil-kun had revealed that a Hot Wheels Unleashed sequel would be announced soon – and sure enough.

Milestone has now announced Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged, launching October 19 on PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox. This time, we can look forward to five different environments,“Each environment has unique racing surfaces that affect vehicle performance for a more dynamic racing experience”.We also commit to “A more dynamic and strategic racing scene”as well as“Added two new functions – sprint and jump”. .

There will be 130+ vehicles to choose from” includingThe Debut of Motorcycles and ATVs”, you can of course further customize them to really suit your style. Milestone added that the new story-driven career mode is one of the game’s highlights, and the user-generated content will get even better thanks to new tools. Milestone CEO Luisa Bixio had this to say about Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged in a press release:

“We couldn’t be happier with the enthusiasm shown by the media and players for the first game, which was a global success with over 8 million players worldwide. Building on the solid foundation of critical acclaim that has been given to us, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbo With Supercharged, we decided to create a whole new gaming experience to further raise the bar for arcade fun. Having a partner like Mattel by our side is a good reason to be proud, and we’re ready to move even faster Run toward a new common goal.

Check out the first trailer below.