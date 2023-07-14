House of the Dragon Cast Unaffected by SAG-AFTRA Strike as Majority belongs to Equity Union

Title: SAG-AFTRA Strike Affects Shows, But “House of the Dragon” Production Remains Uninterrupted

Subtitle: Cast members of the hit show mostly represented by a different acting union

Date: [Insert Date]

Byline: Alex Hopley – Gamereactor.cn

Due to the ongoing strike by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), numerous actors are leaving sets in order to advocate for better working conditions and combat the threat of artificial intelligence (AI). While this is causing disruptions in the production schedules for several shows and movies, one highly-anticipated project, “House of the Dragon,” will not be affected, according to reports from Deadline.

The cast of “House of the Dragon,” the prequel to the popular fantasy series “Game of Thrones,” is predominantly made up of actors from another acting union, Equity. Consequently, they are unable to join in solidarity with SAG-AFTRA and therefore, production on the show can continue without interruption.

A fair guide issued by a source involved in the industry lamented, stating, “The complex and harmful barriers facing all trade unions in the UK are a national disgrace and need urgent reform.” It further highlighted that the current framework creates a divergence in the actions that UK-based artists, who may be members of either SAG-AFTRA, Equity or both unions, can undertake compared to their counterparts in the United States and other parts of the world.

While representatives from Equity expressed their support for SAG-AFTRA, they are legally unable to join the strike alongside their sister union. Nonetheless, the good news is that this predicament is unlikely to result in any significant delays for the continuation of “House of the Dragon,” reassuring fans and stakeholders alike.

As the strike continues to impact the entertainment industry, it remains to be seen how other productions will be affected and if the demands for improved work conditions and AI-related concerns will ultimately be addressed. Until then, the show must go on, and “House of the Dragon” will continue to blaze its trail towards its highly-anticipated premiere.

Source: Gamereactor.cn

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

