Home » House of the Dragon Cast Unaffected by SAG-AFTRA Strike as Majority belongs to Equity Union
Technology

House of the Dragon Cast Unaffected by SAG-AFTRA Strike as Majority belongs to Equity Union

by admin
House of the Dragon Cast Unaffected by SAG-AFTRA Strike as Majority belongs to Equity Union

Title: SAG-AFTRA Strike Affects Shows, But “House of the Dragon” Production Remains Uninterrupted

Subtitle: Cast members of the hit show mostly represented by a different acting union

Date: [Insert Date]

Byline: Alex Hopley – Gamereactor.cn

Due to the ongoing strike by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), numerous actors are leaving sets in order to advocate for better working conditions and combat the threat of artificial intelligence (AI). While this is causing disruptions in the production schedules for several shows and movies, one highly-anticipated project, “House of the Dragon,” will not be affected, according to reports from Deadline.

The cast of “House of the Dragon,” the prequel to the popular fantasy series “Game of Thrones,” is predominantly made up of actors from another acting union, Equity. Consequently, they are unable to join in solidarity with SAG-AFTRA and therefore, production on the show can continue without interruption.

A fair guide issued by a source involved in the industry lamented, stating, “The complex and harmful barriers facing all trade unions in the UK are a national disgrace and need urgent reform.” It further highlighted that the current framework creates a divergence in the actions that UK-based artists, who may be members of either SAG-AFTRA, Equity or both unions, can undertake compared to their counterparts in the United States and other parts of the world.

While representatives from Equity expressed their support for SAG-AFTRA, they are legally unable to join the strike alongside their sister union. Nonetheless, the good news is that this predicament is unlikely to result in any significant delays for the continuation of “House of the Dragon,” reassuring fans and stakeholders alike.

As the strike continues to impact the entertainment industry, it remains to be seen how other productions will be affected and if the demands for improved work conditions and AI-related concerns will ultimately be addressed. Until then, the show must go on, and “House of the Dragon” will continue to blaze its trail towards its highly-anticipated premiere.

See also  Developing a video game under the bombs: Russian hackers and the story of Stalker 2

Source: Gamereactor.cn

You may also like

Smeup expands into the distribution sector with Cointa

1. “Diablo Immortal Introduces Seventh Professional Blood Knight...

Diablo Immortal Introduces New Blood Knight Class

Starfield: A Massive Game with an Extended Campaign...

ISKF Trend Micro, for child safety is 15...

Outriders Developer People Can Fly Opens New Studio...

those who oppose the public warning system

Starfield: A Massive Game with Longer Main Campaign...

Green light from the EU: obligation for removable...

The Million-Dollar Collection: Inside Pedro Infante’s Luxurious Cars

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy