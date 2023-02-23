After Game of Thrones ended, HBO has been looking for the next big series. As it turns out, it didn’t need to look very far, as it ended up in the form of House of the Dragon, a GoT spinoff that followed the Targaryen dynasty before the events of the main series. The show premiered last year and quickly became a sheer size for HBO, so big that executives quickly approved a second season.

As for when House of the Dragon season 2 will actually arrive, speaking with Variety, Casey Bloys, CEO of HBO Max’s content, gave the show“possible”Return time frame.

Summer 2024 is when the series airs, we’re told“good guess”as the production team is currently taking their time to polish and ensure the script is in good shape.

“My philosophy is that a good script is the number one priority,”Bloys said.“I’m not doing it because I want to have one a year, two a year. I want to do it based on scripts that we’re interested in.

The Bloys also talked about the many other GoT spinoffs planned, saying: “There’s probably a natural limit to how much fans want, but as long as we feel really good about the script and the prospects for the series, I’m open to any fans.

With the script still being put together, it’s no surprise that HBO hasn’t started filming House of the Dragon season 2 yet. But hopefully it won’t be too long until it gets going, because we have a lot of questions and open-ended storylines that we can’t wait to see resolved.