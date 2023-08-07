Home » House renovation is often not worthwhile
New research by ARD shows that homeowners are often disillusioned after advice from energy experts. With some renovation measures, it would take several hundred years for the investment to pay off.

ARD: Energetic house renovation is not always worthwhile

If you would like to receive funding for the energetic renovation of your property, you must first have a renovation roadmap drawn up by an energy consultant. The result is quite sobering for some homeowners, as the ARD magazine Plusminus found out. The renewals do not always pay off, despite subsidies.

In a specific case, an energy consultant looked at a house in the country built in 1970. Although the heating has already been replaced and a solar system installed on the roof, five packages of measures are said to cost around 180,000 euros – after deducting the subsidies. The real estate renovation would only after a full 256 yearsso the result.

The experts at the non-profit company Co2online often come to similar conclusions. Even if energy and CO₂ prices continue to rise, some measures will only pay for themselves after more than 100 years. In a concrete example, replacing windows and the ventilation system is worthwhile after 320 years. In another case, the roof insulation should even only paid for in 2663 have.

The company requires that more information is given about this during the energy consultationwhether the renovation measures are financially worthwhile for property owners.

Real estate: choice between renovation or depreciation

have real estate owners depending on the condition and location of the house Currently, the only choice is often between a partially unprofitable renovation or an inevitable loss of value, according to Plusminus (source: BR).

