Ahead of the Houston Outlaws Overwatch League team’s 2023 Pro-Am event next week, it has now been announced that it has signed another member of its squad. This came in the form of adding to its Tank series, with another South Korean star joining the roster.

Joining Lee “Fearless” Eui-Seok for the starting Tank spot will be newcomer Lee “Gargoyle” Beom-jun. Since Fearless is generally known for his expertise with Main Tank characters (Winston, Reinhardt), Gargoyle will join the team with a special focus on Off-Tank characters (D.Va, Zarya).

As for who will get the Outlaws’ starting and active-only Tank spot for the 2023 season, the team has yet to make an announcement.