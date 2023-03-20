Home Technology Houston Outlaws Sign Gargoyle – Overwatch 2 – Gamereactor
Technology

Houston Outlaws Sign Gargoyle – Overwatch 2 – Gamereactor

by admin
Houston Outlaws Sign Gargoyle – Overwatch 2 – Gamereactor

Ahead of the Houston Outlaws Overwatch League team’s 2023 Pro-Am event next week, it has now been announced that it has signed another member of its squad. This came in the form of adding to its Tank series, with another South Korean star joining the roster.

Joining Lee “Fearless” Eui-Seok for the starting Tank spot will be newcomer Lee “Gargoyle” Beom-jun. Since Fearless is generally known for his expertise with Main Tank characters (Winston, Reinhardt), Gargoyle will join the team with a special focus on Off-Tank characters (D.Va, Zarya).

As for who will get the Outlaws’ starting and active-only Tank spot for the 2023 season, the team has yet to make an announcement.

Photo: Overwatch League

See also  iOS 16.4 beta 1 new features + change integration: Beta registration method has changed, Safari supports notification push-ePrice.HK

You may also like

Control 2’s budget is nearly double that of...

Amazon announces new cuts, will lay off 9,000...

In the US risk a ban for TikTok?...

Bella Ramsey doesn’t expect Season 2 of The...

Marco Quarta, the alchemist scientist who seeks the...

Outsourcing, Wolters Kluwer supports SMEs

Xiaomi Mijia Smart Rope Skipping Crowdfunding Launched, Provides...

Qualcomm introduces IoT-optimized LTE modem

Netflix enters (seriously) the video game business, expected...

discounts until March 26 on many products

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy