HoverAir X1: The Foldable Drone That Takes Your Selfies to New Heights

In the world of selfie sticks, there’s a new player in town – the HoverAir X1 drone. This compact flying camera allows users to capture stunning aerial photos and videos of themselves in action. Whether you’re running on the beach or cycling on a trail, the HoverAir X1 can capture it all from a unique perspective. One of the standout features of this drone is its ability to be folded in half and easily fit into your pocket.

The HoverAir X1 is not only portable but also incredibly easy to use. With just two buttons for on/off and mode selection, even beginners can operate it without any hassle. Unlike other drones on the market, the X1 doesn’t require a remote control or a complicated app to fly. You simply take it out of your pocket, press a few buttons, and you’re ready to go.

In terms of design, the HoverAir X1 is available in either white or black. It weighs just 130 grams with the battery installed and measures approximately 7×12 centimeters when folded. This compact size makes it easy to carry around, and it can even fit in the back pocket of your jeans. However, users should be cautious not to sit on the X1, as the plastic wrap protecting the propellers may not be very durable.

The package includes two batteries, a charger, and a drawstring bag for carrying. While a hard case would be preferable, there are affordable options available on Amazon that can accommodate the X1 and its accessories. The extra batteries are worth the investment as they can be charged inside the drone via USB-C.

When it comes to performance, the HoverAir X1 delivers. It can take off from the palm of your hand and land back on it seamlessly. The autonomous flight modes are a highlight, allowing users to capture various shots such as hovering flight, zoom, follow-up, orbit, bird sight, and custom modes like snapshot and front follow. The app, which is used for downloading videos, checking storage space, adjusting settings, and installing firmware updates, is user-friendly and intuitive.

However, the X1 does have its limitations. It has a relatively short battery life and doesn’t have obstacle avoidance capabilities. The storage space on board is limited, and there is no option for 4K video recording. Despite these drawbacks, the X1 remains a fun and innovative device for capturing video selfies.

The X1 drone is currently available for purchase on Amazon for US$479. While it may seem like a steep price, the convenience, ease of use, and unique features of the HoverAir X1 make it a worthwhile investment for those who enjoy capturing stunning aerial footage.

