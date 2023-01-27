Home Technology How about Intel U Emperor? Measured 199 Core i9-13900KS physique- HKEPC Hardware in the field of computer
Technology

by admin
What is the physique of Intel U Emperor?
Measured 199 Core i9-13900KS physical fitness

Text: Roy Chan / Newsroom

Igor’s Lab conducted a test on Intel Core i9-13900KS on the 25th. They got 199 i9-13900KS and used the Silicon Prediction function of the ASUS motherboard BIOS to find out what is the best, average and worst SP value among the 199 chips. ?

First of all, it is not an actual overclocking test, which is a waste of time. Igor’s Lab uses the Silicon Prediction function of ASUS motherboard BIOS. It calculates the VID voltage curve value in the CPU for evaluation. Generally speaking, the VID voltage is lower. The better the CPU, the better.

In addition, the VID of different CPU models is not the same, so the SP value of Core i9-13900K and Core i9-13900KS cannot be compared, so the test can only reflect the value of Core i9-13900KS.

Article link:

https://www.igorslab.de/die-letzten-und-schnellsten-ihrer-art-intel-13th-gen-raptor-lake-binning-teil-3-i9-13900ks/

Core i9-13900KS

According to the test results of Igor’s Lab, the average SP value of 199 i9-13900KS is 108, 39 of which have an SP value of 107, the best SP value reaches 116, and the worst SP value is 101.

Core i9-13900KS

Simply looking at the P-Core physique, the average SP value of 199 Core-i9 13900KS is 117, and there are 37 cores in total. The best SP value can reach 127, and the worst SP value can only be 112.

Core i9-13900KS

The SP constitution values ​​of E Core are relatively concentrated at 89, 92 and 93, the average value is about 90, the best SP value can reach 99, and the worst is only 79.

Core i9-13900KS

The SP value of the IMC physique is rather strange. The average value is 77, mainly distributed between 73 and 80. The best SP value can reach 89, and the worst can be only 31. If you get it, don’t buy a memory with too high clock speed. It’s useless anyway.

