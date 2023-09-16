How AI can support urban planning

Experts are convinced that AI will fundamentally change urban planning. In the future, software could not only present suggestions for development and road plans optimized according to various goals, it can also examine these plans for their effects – for example in relation to the climate. However, such solutions do not yet exist. Although Google, for example, with its data analysis tool “Environmental Insights Explorer” (EIE) offers cities the opportunity to check existing plans for certain criteria (e.g. emissions or tree population) and can thus support city planners, fully automated urban development – If it were even desirable, there are still numerous technical hurdles to overcome.

However, some partial problems have now been solved: In a study recently published in “Nature Computational Science”, Chinese researchers present a machine learning model that can independently create land use and street plans for city districts and outperform human experts in doing so.

Yong Li from Tsinghua University in Beijing and his colleagues used a reinforcement learning approach: With reinforcement learning, the model to be trained initially proceeds purely randomly and learns an optimal strategy through trial and error.

How accessible parks and public infrastructure are

Specifically, the model had to sequentially allocate areas and plan streets in a given area of ​​a virtual city until the area was completely filled. The finished plan was then evaluated according to the criteria based on the 15-minute city concept. This means that the plan received a high score if parks and parts of the public infrastructure were accessible to residents within 15 minutes on foot or by bike and the transport routes worked efficiently.

Two ideas were essential to the success of the software: On the one hand, the authors represented the district to be planned as an abstract, mathematical graph. Buildings or properties are the nodes in this. Two immediately adjacent urban objects are connected to each other via an edge. The “Urban Contiguity Graph” simplifies the calculations considerably because it reduces the city’s possibly complicated geometry to typological references.

On the other hand, the authors not only trained one model, but also divided the tasks. In their software there is a neural network that has learned a policy for the distribution of buildings, a second that is trained on street planning and a “value network” that evaluates the planning in relation to the criteria of the 15-minute city .

Planning so far for smaller city districts

The trained model had to demonstrate its skills using a virtual city and two districts of Beijing. In the paper, the authors write that the software’s spatial area and road layouts outperformed layouts created by other algorithms and professional human designers by about 50 percent across all metrics considered, while being up to 3,000 times faster. However, the model currently only works for smaller urban districts of a maximum of four square kilometers. Complete cities cannot be planned with this. This problem is much more complex, the researchers write, because the interaction of many different subsystems in the city must be taken into account.

According to Li and colleagues, the results do not mean that city planning should be fully automated from now on – it is not about replacing human planners. Rather, they envision the software supporting human experts, which should lead to an improvement in efficiency of up to 15 percent.

